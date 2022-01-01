Fabien MEDAT (MEDAT)

Fabien MEDAT

Director, Azure Business Development, Microsoft

With over 20 years in the IT industry Fabien is leading the Azure Business Development team for Microsoft in France.

Fabien is and hybrid Tech & Marketing leader who has several leadership experiences from systems engineer, consulting sales and solutions marketing.

His focus at Microsoft is to ensure Microsofts GTM to empower all customers, partners, and organizations to achieve more, supported through successful digital transformations across different industries (Retail, Financial Services, ..) whatever the size of the Enterprise, from SMB, SME to large enterprise.

Fabien is driving go-to-market strategy, investments and alignment of resources covering Application Modernization, Data Estate Modernization, Artificial Intelligence initiatives (AI), Gaming and Mixed Reality solutions with HoloLens.

Fabien is also responsible for developing engagements with developers in communities and enterprises



In his previous role, Fabien leds the Partner technology pre-sales & consulting team for Microsoft France.

As a team, working on all Microsoft cloud workloads (Azure, M365, Dynamics 365, ...), his team was responsible for service creation, partner readiness and Mid-market customer engagements on key opportunities.



After my engineering school, Fabien started to work for Cisco as an intern in Unified Communications in 1999. I achieved CCIE R&S certification in 2001.



Since then, He has been working in various pre-sales & consulting positions in companies delivering Networking and Unified Communications technology.



In 2007, he was recruited as a channel System Engineer, then Consulting System Engineer one year later.



In 2010, he was appointed as a Collaboration CTO for EMEAR south Theatre then Manager of the French Collaboration consulting team since 2011.



Between 2016 and 2018, on top of his collaboration activities, Fabien also leds the IOT (Internet of Things) Business Unit for Cisco France and became alliance manager for apple/cisco.