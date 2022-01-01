Menu

Fabien MEDAT (MEDAT)

  • Microsoft France
  • Director, Azure, Business Development

Issy-les-Moulineaux

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bures-sur-Yvette ainsi que le résulat des législatives en Essonne les dimanches 12 et 19 juin à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Fabien MEDAT
Director, Azure Business Development, Microsoft
With over 20 years in the IT industry Fabien is leading the Azure Business Development team for Microsoft in France.
Fabien is and hybrid Tech & Marketing leader who has several leadership experiences from systems engineer, consulting sales and solutions marketing.
His focus at Microsoft is to ensure Microsofts GTM to empower all customers, partners, and organizations to achieve more, supported through successful digital transformations across different industries (Retail, Financial Services, ..) whatever the size of the Enterprise, from SMB, SME to large enterprise.
Fabien is driving go-to-market strategy, investments and alignment of resources covering Application Modernization, Data Estate Modernization, Artificial Intelligence initiatives (AI), Gaming and Mixed Reality solutions with HoloLens.
Fabien is also responsible for developing engagements with developers in communities and enterprises

In his previous role, Fabien leds the Partner technology pre-sales & consulting team for Microsoft France.
As a team, working on all Microsoft cloud workloads (Azure, M365, Dynamics 365, ...), his team was responsible for service creation, partner readiness and Mid-market customer engagements on key opportunities.

After my engineering school, Fabien started to work for Cisco as an intern in Unified Communications in 1999. I achieved CCIE R&S certification in 2001.

Since then, He has been working in various pre-sales & consulting positions in companies delivering Networking and Unified Communications technology.

In 2007, he was recruited as a channel System Engineer, then Consulting System Engineer one year later.

In 2010, he was appointed as a Collaboration CTO for EMEAR south Theatre then Manager of the French Collaboration consulting team since 2011.

Between 2016 and 2018, on top of his collaboration activities, Fabien also leds the IOT (Internet of Things) Business Unit for Cisco France and became alliance manager for apple/cisco.

Entreprises

  • Microsoft France - Director, Azure, Business Development

    Marketing | Issy-les-Moulineaux (92130) 2021 - maintenant

  • Microsoft France - Partner Technology Senior Manager

    Technique | Issy-les-Moulineaux (92130) 2018 - 2021

  • Cisco - Head of IOT BU & Collaboration Technical Expertise - Cisco/Apple Alliance Manager

    Issy les Moulineaux 2016 - 2018

  • Cisco - Head of Technical Expertise : UC & Collaboration

    Issy les Moulineaux 2013 - 2016

  • CISCO - CTO Collaboration - EMEAR South & France

    Issy les Moulineaux 2011 - 2013 Business development
    Expertise technique
    Coordination des activités techniques

  • CISCO - Responsable de l'equipe consulting Collaboration Cisco France

    Issy les Moulineaux 2010 - 2011 Management équipe technique
    Animation formation, information, expertise technique de la filiale France
    Expertise technique
    Relation Business Unit
    Business Development

  • CISCO - Consultant Communications unifiées

    Issy les Moulineaux 2008 - 2010 expertise technique grand compte entreprise
    formation & information
    formation partenaires
    relation Business Units & Developpement

  • CISCO - Ingénieur avant-vente partenaires

    Issy les Moulineaux 2007 - 2008 Formation, information, accompagnement projets, initiatives & évenementiel

  • ARES - Consultant Réseaux et Télécoms

    Montreuil 2002 - 2007

  • CISCO - Ingénieur Avant-vente spécialisé Téléphonie sur IP

    Issy les Moulineaux 1999 - 2002

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :