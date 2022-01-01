Menu

Fabien PERARD

PARIS

Head of Customers Projects Department at DOCAPOST within the dematerialization division

- Responsible for all activities related to the "build" period (between contract agreement and start of production) within the dematerialization division ( electronic safe solutions, dematerialized business process,...)
- IT, test and PM teams management

Services
Project Manager
Business Process Outsourcing
Customer Relationship Management

Entreprises

  • DOCAPOST DPS - Head of Customers Projects Department

    2014 - maintenant - Responsible for all activities related to the "build" period (between contract agreement and start of production) within the dematerialization division ( electronic safe solutions, dematerialized business process,...)
    - IT, test and PM teams management

  • Docapost DPS - Project Director

    2013 - 2014 In charge of managing project managers within the dematerialization division ( electronic safe solutions, dematerialized business process,...)

  • Xerox - Transition Manager GDO

    Saint-Denis 2010 - 2013 Services, Project Manager, Customer Relationship Management, dematerialization, Business Process Outsourcing

  • RENAULT - Secrétaire Technique / Exécutif

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2010 Executive Secretary of the Planning & Control Capacity Dpt (Worldwide Supply Chain Dpt.)

    -In charge of defining the level of capacity needed for all automotive and powertrain plants in order to respect the strategic plan of the Group.
    -In charge of defining process to avoid and/or pilot Supply chain crisis

  • RENAULT - Responsable Logistique Corporate

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2008 Coordinateur de la programmation des usines de mécaniques du groupe Renault


    -Analysis of the commercial demand
    -Assume the analysis, the quality and corrections of the industrial answer in quantity, diversity and date for engines and gearboxes (6 millions organs per year)
    -Manage Supply chain crisis
    -Responsible for progress plan.

