Fabienne LANGLET - FERRIER

Saint Ouen

Mes compétences :
Team Management
Performance management
overall leadership skills
organization strategy analysis
organization development
goals development
Talent Management
Support functions community management
Responsible for all Talent
Joint Ventures development
Individual management
Design and implementation of local compensation an
Compensation and Benefits
Audit

  • ALSTOM GROUP - Vice Talent Management

    Saint Ouen 2014 - maintenant ALSTOM GROUP - Vice Talent Management (based in Levallois) 86 000 people -
    20 Billion euros
    * Responsible for all Talent Management related roadmap & activities : Learning - Recruitment - Talent development ;
    * Support functions community management ;
    * Budget (3M euros) - Team management - 6 direct reports and worlwide TM network ;

  • ALSTOM Transport - VP Human Resources Asia Pacific

    2010 - 2013  Support business in growing countries - industrial & engineering footprint – projects execution – commercial teams as well as support functions
     Staffing of key positions - Resourcing and people development related activities
     Leading a team of 23 HR professionals – Budget 3M euros
     Implementation of HR strategy in the area – localization of business and resources
     Deployment of the people management cycle (all processes related to people development)

  • ALSTOM Transport - Human resources Director China

    2009 - 2010 Based in Beijing -  Team Management – Budget 1M euros
     Support the deployment of the business strategy and revamping
     Projects staffing – localization of sales team
     Resourcing and development
     Coaching of management team

  • ALSTOM Transport - Human Resources Director Singapore - Compensation and Benefits Asia

    2007 - 2009

  • ALSTOM Transport - DRH EUROPE DU NORD

    2005 - 2007  Design, deployment and implementation of HR processes for sales population under scope: performance planning process, salary and bonus reviews, people reviews, high potentials identification
     Review organization – organization development
     Management of career development, mobility and succession plans: individual interviews, active participation in career committees
     Career management of expatriates: selection of candidates, package definition and communication

  • ALSTOM TRANSMISSION ET DISTRIBUTION - Compensation and Benefits Director

    2001 - 2004 (based in Levallois) 120 units - 22 000 people - 3,9B euros sales turnover
    * Compensation strategy definition: set up a compensation policy aligned with T&D/Alstom strategy and global HR objectives
    * Compensation programs implementation: audit of programs, project s definition, implementation and communication: position evaluation, individual contributions, salary grids and structures, international mobility policy, sales force compensation structure....
    * Benefits: audits of T&D practices in 7 keys countries ;
    * Performance management: organization and deployment of performance programs for Finance, Sourcing, Sales functions: people review, career committee's ;
    * Team management: individual objectives setting, annual review, salary increase recommendation, career development ;

