Fabienne LANGLET - FERRIER

-
ALSTOM GROUP
- Vice Talent Management
Saint Ouen
2014 - maintenant
ALSTOM GROUP - Vice Talent Management (based in Levallois) 86 000 people -
20 Billion euros
* Responsible for all Talent Management related roadmap & activities : Learning - Recruitment - Talent development ;
* Support functions community management ;
* Budget (3M euros) - Team management - 6 direct reports and worlwide TM network ;
-
ALSTOM GROUP
- VP Global Leadership
Saint Ouen
2013 - maintenant
Design and deployment of Alstom’s leadership model and leadership development programs (competency – assessment and development curriculum)
Talent Management governance and processes
Individual management of “Top Leaders” based in Asia
-
ALSTOM GROUP
- Vice President
Saint Ouen
2013 - 2014
20 Billion euros
* Design of Alstom's leadership model and leadership development programs (competency - assessment and development curriculum) ;
* Talent Management governance and processes ;
* Individual management of ``Top Leaders'' based in Asia ;
-
ALSTOM Transport
- VP Human Resources Asia Pacific
2010 - 2013
Support business in growing countries - industrial & engineering footprint – projects execution – commercial teams as well as support functions
Staffing of key positions - Resourcing and people development related activities
Leading a team of 23 HR professionals – Budget 3M euros
Implementation of HR strategy in the area – localization of business and resources
Deployment of the people management cycle (all processes related to people development)
-
ALSTOM Transport
- Vice President Human Resources - Asia
2010 - 2013
1 500 people - 1 billion euros sales turnover - 10 countries
* Management of the APAC HR team on a scope covering both industrial and commercial activities.
* Focus on supporting and enabling the growth of the business while reducing HR costs
* Significantly increased staffing capacity in India (Greenfield/Engineering center) - China (JVs and commervcial teams) - project mobilisation
* Developed ability of HR teams to proactively manage competencies, people development and employee engagement while setting up in parallel cross sector HR shared services
* Reinforcement of overall leadership skills
* Improve localization of rersources ;
-
ALSTOM Transport
- Human resources Director China
2009 - 2010
Based in Beijing - Team Management – Budget 1M euros
Support the deployment of the business strategy and revamping
Projects staffing – localization of sales team
Resourcing and development
Coaching of management team
-
ALSTOM Transport
- Country Human Resources Director
2009 - 2010
600 people - 350 M euros sales turnover
* Reshaping the HR function ;
* Support the deployment of the business strategy and revamping sakkes organization ;
* Projects staffing & Joint Ventures development ;
* Coaching of management team ;
-
ALSTOM Transport
- Human Resources Director Singapore - Compensation and Benefits Asia
2007 - 2009
-
ALSTOM
- Country Human Resources Director & Compensation and Benefits Director APAC Transport
GREASQUE
2007 - 2009
* HR activities related to the execution of a Turnkey project
* Staffing - retention - HR operations ;
* Design and implementation of local compensation and benefits programs and tools
* Implementation of policies and processes in the region
* Training and development of local HRD's
* Team management - Budget 0.5M euros ;
-
ALSTOM Transport
- DRH EUROPE DU NORD
2005 - 2007
Design, deployment and implementation of HR processes for sales population under scope: performance planning process, salary and bonus reviews, people reviews, high potentials identification
Review organization – organization development
Management of career development, mobility and succession plans: individual interviews, active participation in career committees
Career management of expatriates: selection of candidates, package definition and communication
-
ALSTOM TRANSPORT - North Europe
- Human Resources Director
2005 - 2007
(based in St Oeun) 300 people - 1 billion euros sales turnover
* Design, deployment and implementation of HR processes for sales population under scope: performance planning process, salary and bonus reviews, people reviews, high potentials identification
* Review organization - organization development ;
* Management of career development, mobility and succession plans: individual interviews, active participation in career committees
* Career management of expatriates: selection of candidates, package definition and communication ;
-
ALSTOM TRANSMISSION ET DISTRIBUTION
- Compensation and Benefits Director
2001 - 2004
(based in Levallois) 120 units - 22 000 people - 3,9B euros sales turnover
* Compensation strategy definition: set up a compensation policy aligned with T&D/Alstom strategy and global HR objectives
* Compensation programs implementation: audit of programs, project s definition, implementation and communication: position evaluation, individual contributions, salary grids and structures, international mobility policy, sales force compensation structure....
* Benefits: audits of T&D practices in 7 keys countries ;
* Performance management: organization and deployment of performance programs for Finance, Sourcing, Sales functions: people review, career committee's ;
* Team management: individual objectives setting, annual review, salary increase recommendation, career development ;
-
ALSTOM GRIID
- Sector Compensation and Benefits Director
2000 - 2005
-
TOWERS PERRIN
- Consultant
Stanford
1993 - 2000
* Compensation Grids/Structures: compensation programs, salary structures (grade structures and broad band approaches), variable pay programs definition and implementation ;
* Performance Management: business drivers analysis and assessment, goals development, individual and collective accountabilities clarification, new programs communication and implementation ;
* Competency Based Pay: organization strategy analysis, broad capabilities definition, translation into collective/individual competency programs ;
* Job Evaluation: job definition, job evaluation (using qualitative and quantitative methodologies) ;
-
Towers Perrin
- Consultante
Stanford
1993 - 2000