Luc TRIMOUILLE

Paris

En résumé

A seasoned client-focused leader, I am a results-driven and goal-orientated person. I have a passion for growing teams and talents. I enjoy working in a multicultural environment and appreciate challenging positions.

Prior to my current position as a Director, EMEA-MEE Cloud Platinum Experience at SuccessFactors, an SAP company, I was a Senior Presales Consultant at Saba, a Human Capital Development and Management application leader. I started my professional career 15 years ago as a Product Consultant for BaaN company, the ERP suite of which is now a component of the Infor applications.

Mes compétences :
Support client
SuccessFactors
Saas
Cloud computing
Management

Entreprises

  • SAP - Director, EMEA-MEE Cloud Platinum Experience

    Paris 2005 - maintenant

  • Saba Software - Senior Presales Consultant

    Courbevoie 2000 - 2005 I initially joined Saba (Baan Company's Learning Management System) as a Product Trainer. Within 6 months I moved to a Presales position. Main activities included: Demonstrating our application suite, answering to RFIs and RFPs, designing product mock-ups to meet customer-specific requirements, relaying customer feedback to our Product Management organization and ensuring a successful transition to our Professional Services team.

  • Baan Company - Product Consultant, Southern Europe

    1996 - 2000 I started my career at BaaN Company, then a challenger to SAP, as a Localization engineer. I moved to a Product Consultant position, first as part of the Services organization, then as an Education consultant. I grew my customer-facing skills, developed training curricula, monitored a team of partner consultants to deliver additional instructor-led classes and got my first exposure to emerging eLearning technologies incl. virtual classrooms and Learning Management Systems (LMS).

Formations

Réseau