Luc TRIMOUILLE

A seasoned client-focused leader, I am a results-driven and goal-orientated person. I have a passion for growing teams and talents. I enjoy working in a multicultural environment and appreciate challenging positions.



Prior to my current position as a Director, EMEA-MEE Cloud Platinum Experience at SuccessFactors, an SAP company, I was a Senior Presales Consultant at Saba, a Human Capital Development and Management application leader. I started my professional career 15 years ago as a Product Consultant for BaaN company, the ERP suite of which is now a component of the Infor applications.



Mes compétences :

Support client

SuccessFactors

Saas

Cloud computing

Management