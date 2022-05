Specialties:



Several years of experience working in an international environment with focus on HR/Recruiting

Deep understanding of recruiting processes and SuccessFactors cloud recruiting products

RM/ATS & Recruiting Marketing (J2W)

Highly focused on customer satisfaction

Multilingual working proficiency



Mes compétences :

Sourcing

Social media

Acquisition de talents

Recrutement

Communication interne

SuccessFactors

ATS

Global HCM

Cloud computing

Recruiting Marketing (J2W)

Customer Engagement