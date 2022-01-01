Retail
Francois TRIMOUILLE
Francois TRIMOUILLE
STARACHOWICE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Provost Polska / Groupe Provost
- Directeur d'exploitation
2011 - maintenant
Provost
- Responsable Industrie Europe Centrale
NEUVILLE EN FERRAIN
2007 - 2011
SERMO Polska
- Responsable Achats & Logistique
2001 - 2006
SERMO
- Détaché en Pologne
1996 - 2001
Formations
Akademia Ekonomiczna (Poznan)
Poznan
2003 - 2005
MBA
MBA - Centrum francusko-polskich
ESAIP (Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou)
Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou
1991 - 1993
IRII
Université Valenciennes
Valenciennes
1987 - 1990
DUT Maintenance Industrielle
Réseau
Arnaud VANNIER
Benjamin NOLF
Delphine DE WILDE
Francis ROUSSEL
François BONTEMPS
Hubert FLEURY
Loïc LOMPRET
Miguel FERRAZ
Nicolas GASTINEAU
Patrice BRETON