Francois TRIMOUILLE

STARACHOWICE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Provost Polska / Groupe Provost - Directeur d'exploitation

    2011 - maintenant

  • Provost - Responsable Industrie Europe Centrale

    NEUVILLE EN FERRAIN 2007 - 2011

  • SERMO Polska - Responsable Achats & Logistique

    2001 - 2006

  • SERMO - Détaché en Pologne

    1996 - 2001

Formations

  • Akademia Ekonomiczna (Poznan)

    Poznan 2003 - 2005 MBA

    MBA - Centrum francusko-polskich

  • ESAIP (Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou)

    Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou 1991 - 1993 IRII

  • Université Valenciennes

    Valenciennes 1987 - 1990 DUT Maintenance Industrielle

Réseau