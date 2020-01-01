Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Fabienne SIMON
Ajouter
Fabienne SIMON
Chargée d'études statistiques
Caf
Chargée d'études statistiques
Vannes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Caf
- Chargée d'études statistiques
Autre | Vannes (56000)
2008 - maintenant
Service médical assurance maladie
- Analyste statistiques
2003 - 2007
Formations
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Lisieux
2000 - 2002
DUT Statistique et Traitement Informatique des Données
Lycée Jean Guehenno (Fougeres)
Fougeres
1996 - 2000
S SVT
Réseau
Arnaud CAILLON
Carole TOUTALIAN
Catherine ALLAIN
Catherine SOUFFLET (MÉLIN)
Fabrice CHAMBARD
Fabrice MORLAIS
Julien GARET
Lisieux STID
Sébastien PENSIVY
Virginie POTIN (GARET)