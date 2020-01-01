Menu

Fabienne SIMON

  • Chargée d'études statistiques
  • Caf
  • Chargée d'études statistiques

Vannes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Caf - Chargée d'études statistiques

    Autre | Vannes (56000) 2008 - maintenant

  • Service médical assurance maladie - Analyste statistiques

    2003 - 2007

Formations

Réseau