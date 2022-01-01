Menu

Fabienne SKIBBA

Midland

Entreprises

  • The Dow Chemical Company - Senior Strategic Sourcing Specialist

    Midland 2008 - maintenant Responsible for the sourcing of IT / Telecom and corporate services for Europe
    Strategy and contract management with a total turnover of 10 MM€

    Key achievements:
    - Synergy projects within an acquisition: savings of 800 M€
    - Pan-European inquiry for mobile telephony. Turnover: 3MM$. Savings: 500M€/year
    - Started implementing a single provider for voice / telecom for all European sites. Savings: 100M€/year

    Based in Baden-Baden, South of Germany

  • The Dow Chemical Company - Strategic Sourcing Specialist

    Midland 2005 - 2008 Responsible for the sourcing of IT / Telecom contracts for Europe
    Responsible for the contracts for corporate services (HR, Public Affairs, sales,...) for Germany and France
    Based in Stade, Niedersachen, North Germany

  • The Dow Chemical Company - Purchasing Specialist

    Midland 2002 - 2005 Responsible for the purchasing of pipes/valves/fittings, electrical and instrumentation equipment, protective equipment for South of Germany, France and Switzerland.
    Based in Baden-Baden, Germany

