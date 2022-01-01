Fabienne SKIBBA

Mes compétences :
Achats
Gestion de projet
Sourcing
The Dow Chemical Company
- Senior Strategic Sourcing Specialist
Midland2008 - maintenantResponsible for the sourcing of IT / Telecom and corporate services for Europe
Strategy and contract management with a total turnover of 10 MM€
Key achievements:
- Synergy projects within an acquisition: savings of 800 M€
- Pan-European inquiry for mobile telephony. Turnover: 3MM$. Savings: 500M€/year
- Started implementing a single provider for voice / telecom for all European sites. Savings: 100M€/year
Based in Baden-Baden, South of Germany
The Dow Chemical Company
- Strategic Sourcing Specialist
Midland2005 - 2008Responsible for the sourcing of IT / Telecom contracts for Europe
Responsible for the contracts for corporate services (HR, Public Affairs, sales,...) for Germany and France
Based in Stade, Niedersachen, North Germany
The Dow Chemical Company
- Purchasing Specialist
Midland2002 - 2005Responsible for the purchasing of pipes/valves/fittings, electrical and instrumentation equipment, protective equipment for South of Germany, France and Switzerland.
Based in Baden-Baden, Germany