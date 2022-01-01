Fabienne TIRLEMONT

Mes compétences :
Administration des ventes
Exportation
Rédactrice
Travail en équipe
Interprétariat
SAP
Entreprises
KSB
- ASSISTANTE EXPORT
Genevilliers1992 - maintenant
EUROCENTRE COSMETIQUE ET FRAGRANCES
- SUPERVISEUR EXPORT
1990 - maintenantMise en place du service export.
Interface avec ARDEN Geneve et Singapour.
Customer service et coordination import/export
Formations
Lycée Gaston Berger (Lille)
Lille1989 - 1991AFFAIRES INTERNATIONALES
Etude de marché - adaptation au marché allemand
3ème cycle - mission d'études export pour les entrepreneurs du Nord- Pas de Calais Oraganisation - réception de client - interprétariat (allemand - anglais - espagnol) support interface usine - client - assistance commerciale et linguistique