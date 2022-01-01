Menu

Fabienne TIRLEMONT

Genevilliers

Mes compétences :
Administration des ventes
Exportation
Rédactrice
Travail en équipe
Interprétariat
SAP

Entreprises

  • KSB - ASSISTANTE EXPORT

    Genevilliers 1992 - maintenant

  • EUROCENTRE COSMETIQUE ET FRAGRANCES - SUPERVISEUR EXPORT

    1990 - maintenant Mise en place du service export.
    Interface avec ARDEN Geneve et Singapour.
    Customer service et coordination import/export

Formations

  • Lycée Gaston Berger (Lille)

    Lille 1989 - 1991 AFFAIRES INTERNATIONALES

    Etude de marché - adaptation au marché allemand

    3ème cycle - mission d'études export pour les entrepreneurs du Nord- Pas de Calais Oraganisation - réception de client - interprétariat (allemand - anglais - espagnol) support interface usine - client - assistance commerciale et linguistique

