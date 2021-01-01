Fabrice LOUIS

-
Airbus
- IT Product Management
Informatique | Toulouse (31000)
2019 - maintenant
For Procurement
Airbus
- Entreprise Architect & Innovation for Airbus IM (ZIPA)
Blagnac
2018 - maintenant
PI preparation & realization, ZIPA activity flow & production + design & setup in Agile mode (Project Leader in Version One)
Design of iStudio Innovation Portfolio Governance & Performance measurement
Design of Innovation Idea diagnostic (Desirability, Feasibility, Viability) to structure idea Value
AIRBUS
- Innovation Portfolio Manager for AIRBUS - Consultant
Blagnac
2015 - maintenant
Management of Innovation Projects Portfolio of Airbus, Innovation projects Business Case definition.
Gathering overall end-to-end information from the initial idea to the complete dossier supporting the final buy-in by the Customer, and give necessary financial information on a step-by-step basis.
- Collection, selection of ideas during the innovation mining phase (Innovation Portfolio criterias)
- Costing of the acceleration phase for ideas selected,
- Matured Costing and successive Business Cases for ideas selected by the Screening board for the Investment Board.
- Status and action plan (reviews).
- Portfolio criteria definition, evolving with regards to Governance and Strategy
Jet Aviation
- Engineering: SMARTEAM-SAP Interface definition for Jet Aviation
Zurich
2011 - 2011
- Function: Design Interface specification between Smarteam and SAP
Jet Aviation (Basel, Switzerland)
CIMPA
- FINANCE - “Gestion pour Managers” (CEGOS training in 2010 by DIF)
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
2010 - 2010
In addition to management competencies and my technical background, ability to setup and monitor Controlling and Finance tools in order to supervise financial efficiency of Projects/Services/Dpt
- Setup management and controlling (control-ling process, actors, roles)
- Ability to measure financial impacts of opera-tional decision (profitability analysis, financial balance, levers on ROCE,
- Costs accounting, budget definition
- Dashboard definition, profit/loss
CIMPA
- CAX Third Application Maintenance for AIRBUS (IDS Dpt)
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
2010 - 2012
- Team Leader of in Run mode and Project mode Application maintenance support, covering 70 up to 170 AIRBUS tools for DMU, NSD, Digital Factory & Mechanical, Electricity & system Business domains..
- Project management with monthly invoicing, KPIs, steering and progress meeting animation. Budget from 350000€ up to 900000€
- Team: from 7 to 15 persons + 2 to 4 Cluster Coordinators
- 4 Suppliers management
AIRBUS
- MES: Capability-Statistical Process Control for AIRBUS (TMD Dpt)
Blagnac
2006 - 2006
- AIRBUS – FAL A380: Functional Design and Technical Design of tools interface between Editor MES tool (SPC Vision) and AIRBUS SAP process (StandarDoc) => (M5-M7)
Implementation, test, Acceptance and deployment follow-up (M7-M13) in trans-national envi-ronment
- Function: Project Manager, Technic-al/Functional expert (AIRBUS+ S/C interface)
- Supplier: InfoDream, SAP consultant
- Tools: SAP StandarDoc – SPCVision, C++, .NET, Database (Oracle)
CIMPA
- VALUE Stream - Design To Cost, Design To X, ORKESTRA COTS Solution
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
2005 - 2008
- In collaboration with AIRBUS, C.O.T.S. experience: Functional Design, and implementation of a Multi-Criteria Decision Tool:
Reporting and steering on economic and performance targets achievement
Decision making and tracking on design and manufacturing alternatives
Assessing and evaluating design and manu-facturing alternatives linked to a complex breakdown structure
- Function: Project Manager,
- Business: Design to Cost knowledge and process within AIRBUS
- IT tools JAVA, .NET, Oracle, UML
CIMPA
- Team Leader
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
2005 - 2015
- Team Leader of IS PLM Solution Dpt, in a Trans-national organization (AIRBUS subsidiary)
- Managing 12 up to 25 team members (PDM & CAX experts, Architects, Designer, Developers)
- Skills management, supporting HR hiring process, Annual Interview, salary increases, bonus, promotions and trainings.
- Steering team on calls for tender, Bundle answers, preparing technical offers in collaboration with Sales Dpt, Fixed prices projects, in accordance with Quality process, GPP (AIRBUS), CMMi, responsible of projects profitability, reporting to Head of Dpt, Customer & Supplier focal point
AIRBUS
- ELECTRICAL - Wire Weight Diameter Monitor tool for AIRBUS (ESB Dpt)
Blagnac
2003 - 2004
- Functional Design, and Implementation of a tool dedicated to pre-proportioning of electrical har-nesses, combining Systems and Installations data, with DMU 2D-3D (A380 Program)
- Function: Design and implementation, project Management
- Tools: SeeVisio, Java, JSP, Oracle DB
AIRBUS
- R&T : IT Engineering-Manufacturing
Blagnac
2003 - 2005
Study for Parts/Assembly Codification Automa-tion using DMU (CATIA) + PDM (PRIMES) data
- Function: software designer, developement engineer
- Tools: CATIA, PRIMES, AION (Computer Associates)
EADS Innovation Works
- PLM – Studies, mock-up, POC PDM System
Blagnac
2002 - 2002
- In collaboration with EADS Innovation Works, Requirement Definition, Requirement Analysis, Preliminary Solution Definition of Hyperbolic Browsing for AIRBUS PRIMES
- Development Engineer
- Tools: Windchill 6.2 + Inxight + AIRBUS PRIMES
EADS Innovation Works
- Manufacturing – Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) Supervisor
Blagnac
1997 - 2001
In collaboration with EADS IW (Innovation Works), Definition, Design and Implementation of Automations on RTM Injector Machine (Composite) dedicated to manufacture high level of com-posite parts, for Aerospace.
Customers : AIRBUS (A380, Nantes site, FR) DASSAULT (Biarritz site, FR), EADS CASA, Eurocopter
- Function: Project manager, designer, devel-oper, and customer trainer (30 persons)
- Tools: PANORAMA (Supervision, SIEMENS automates), OMRON Automates (fuzzy logic)
- Supplier: ISOJET machines (Villeurbanne)