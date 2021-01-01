Menu

Farah BOUDJADJA

  • BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTERNATIONAL
  • Manager Marketing & Communication EMEA

PARIS

En résumé

Après avoir validé un Master Marketing Stratégique & études au sein du groupe INSEEC (Cefire Paris) & intégré une école de langue à Los Angeles pendant 3 mois, j'occupe dorénavant le poste de Marketing & Communication Specialist au sein de la division Cardio-Vasculaire au sein de la société BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTERNATIONAL.

Currently working as a Marketing Communication Specialist in the cardiovascular area covering all the EMEA business for BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTERNATIONAL.

Reporting to the Group Manager EMEA, the core objectives of my role are to define, plan and implement multichannel marketing communications strategies and programs to support the business objectives of Peripheral Interventions & Interventional Cardiology divisions in EMEA.

Farah B.
boudjadja_farah@hotmail.fr

Mes compétences :
communication
chef
marketing

Entreprises

  • BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTERNATIONAL - Manager Marketing & Communication EMEA

    Communication | 2011 - maintenant This job is performed 100% in English, into an international environment.

    - Mise en place des strategies de communication EMEA
    - Management de projet - Collaboration quotidienne avec les USA
    - Developpement d'outils marketing
    - Gestion du Budget

  • MEDTRONIC (France) - Chef produits junior biomatériaux

    2009 - 2010 Objectif : développer la gamme biomatériaux au sein de la division rachis & biomatériaux ; travail en étroite collaboration avec le chef de produits Europe.

    ** Réalisation d'une étude de marché

    ** Elaboration du plan marketing annuel :
    - Définition du positionnement, des cibles, du mix marketing, des plans d'actions, réalisation du budget communication, mise en place d'un SWOT...

    ** Création d'outils marketing

    ** Formation de la force de ventes aux produits de la gamme

    ** Analyse des ventes produits :
    - Mise en relief des progressions et régressions des ventes lors de réunion marketing

    ** Veille stratégique

  • MEDTRONIC (France) - Chargée de Missions Marketing & de Communication

    2008 - 2009 ** Coordination & développement de la communication avec l’Europe et les Etats-Unis-Lancement de projet (traduction, brochures…):
    - Briefs marketing
    - Relecture & correction linguistique des documents

    ** Développement d’outils marketing d’aide à la vente
    - Création d’un catalogue produits : réalisation de fiches produits, fiches commande
    - Création de poster, brochures, prospectus…
    - Réalisation de mailings
    - Gestion des objets promotionnels

    ** Aide à la préparation de la stratégie marketing des produits, aux analyses et études de marché :
    - Préparation de présentation Power Point dans le cadre de réunions
    - Participation aux réunions Commerciales & Marketing

    ** Participation à l’organisation des congrès :
    - Affiches publicitaires
    - Newsletter
    - Création et distribution de questionnaires
    - Aide à la préparation des Stands et du Matériel de démonstration

  • KIMBERLY-CLARK - Assistante commerciale

    Nanterre 2007 - 2008 ** Développement d'outils
    - Réalisation de Mailings
    - Mise en place d'une Newletter commerciale
    - Réalisation de brochures

    ** Gestion du service des marchés (appel d’offres)
    - Sélection, suivi, transfert des appels d’offres (via logiciel WANAO)
    - Gestion des échantillons produits
    - Enquêtes de satisfaction

    ** Traduction de courriers commerciaux (anglais à français)

    ** Gestion des contrats commerciaux

  • SDV Aérospace - Assistante commerciale/Agent de transit

    Roissy en France 2006 - 2007

  • NAI EVOLIS - Assistante Marketing

    2005 - 2006 ** Développement d'outils marketing
    - Mailing courrier & fax (publipostage)
    - Création de plaquette produit

    ** Démarchage terrain
    - Détecter des opportunités de déménagement

    ** Formation de stagiaires

    ** Mise en ligne d'offres sur les sites immobiliers (FNAIM...)

    ** Gestion de la base de données
    - Propection téléphonique
    - Qualification de fichiers

Formations

Réseau