Fatima-Zahra AGHRI
Fatima-Zahra AGHRI
chef de projet
Cdiscount
chef de projet
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cdiscount
- Chef de projet
Informatique | Bordeaux (33000)
2019 - maintenant
Les restos du coeur
- Bénévolat
PARIS
2009 - 2011
Formations
IUP ECEN
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2011 - 2015
Parcours Ingénierie en Aide à la décision
Informatique décisionnel
IUT GEA À Lille I
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2009 - 2011
DUT en Gestion des Entreprises et Administrations
Ecole Secondaire Lazrak
Fès
2008 - 2009
Baccalauréat
Adnane BERNOUSSI RHEBBOURI
Andrey VORONETSKIY
Astrid LOISEAUX
Benoit BECUWE
Brice NIYOKINDI
Maxime MARLE
Somia ESSAGHIR
Youssef BERRADA