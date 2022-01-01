Retail
Feeser LOIC
Feeser LOIC
DIJON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Gan Assurances
- Inspecteur commercial
2014 - maintenant
Gan Assurances
- Chargé de déploiement banque
2010 - 2013
AXA en France
- Chargé de clientèle professionnelle
Nanterre
2001 - 2009
Generali France
- Conseiller clientèle
Saint-Denis
1997 - 2000
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alex FROMENT
Alix BOUMEDIENE
Guillaume RENAUD
Hardy MAGALI
Marianne VÉRON
Olivier CARON
Pascal GRAND
Pierrick COUSIN
Renaud DE MAISTRE
Vanlerberghe EMMANUEL
