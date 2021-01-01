Menu

Feudil CHEBANA

  • Cosmint - Intercos Group
  • CEO

Milan

  • Cosmint - Intercos Group - CEO

    Direction générale | Milan 2021 - maintenant

  • GOTHA Cosmetics - Chief Sales Officer

    Milan 2019 - 2021

  • Gotha Cosmetics - Vice President of Operations

    2015 - 2019

  • FAREVA - LATAM Director

    Direction générale | São Paulo 2013 - 2015

  • FAREVA - Process Manager and R&D Manager

    Technique | São Paulo 2012 - 2013 ➢Start-up of a new operation
    ➢ Set-up of manufacturing area
    ➢ New technology implementations
    ➢ Creation of LATAM R&D department

  • Johnson & Johnson - EAME Strategic Manufacturing – Group Leader

    New Brunswick 2007 - 2012 ➢ Coordination with the R&D technical team and Sourcing Managers
    ➢ Portfolio management of newly acquired products – Complexity and Sku’s reduction.
    ➢ Product transfer and manufacturing relocation of 400 formulas across the region
    ➢ Set up of Five Strategic third part manufacturer within EAME
    ➢ Tracking of activities in respect of time, Regulatory context and cost synergies

  • Johnson & Johnson - EAME Reformulation - Technical Assurance

    New Brunswick 2004 - 2006 Cosmetics products reformulation as part of Regulatory compliance project, Harmonization of raw materials portfolio
    ➢ Formulation of wipes, suncare, anti-aging, moisturizing and foaming products
    ➢ Coordination with the cross functional teams (microbiology, toxicology...)
    ➢ Transposition from laboratory scale to pilot and plant units scales

  • Johnson & Johnson - EAME Plant Support (Pomezia, Italy) - Technical Assurance

    New Brunswick 2003 - 2004 ➢ Manufacturing process improvement for foaming products
    ➢ Technical and Quality support to the production

  • Johnson & Johnson - EAME R&D – Analytical Department

    New Brunswick 2001 - 2003 ➢ Implementation of the first data system in Europe
    ➢ Test method development and validation (HPLC, GC…)
    ➢ Products testing and brand support

