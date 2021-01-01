Feudil CHEBANA

Technique | São Paulo 2012 - 2013➢Start-up of a new operation
➢ Set-up of manufacturing area
➢ New technology implementations
➢ Creation of LATAM R&D department
Johnson & Johnson
- EAME Strategic Manufacturing – Group Leader
New Brunswick2007 - 2012➢ Coordination with the R&D technical team and Sourcing Managers
➢ Portfolio management of newly acquired products – Complexity and Sku’s reduction.
➢ Product transfer and manufacturing relocation of 400 formulas across the region
➢ Set up of Five Strategic third part manufacturer within EAME
➢ Tracking of activities in respect of time, Regulatory context and cost synergies
Johnson & Johnson
- EAME Reformulation - Technical Assurance
New Brunswick2004 - 2006Cosmetics products reformulation as part of Regulatory compliance project, Harmonization of raw materials portfolio
➢ Formulation of wipes, suncare, anti-aging, moisturizing and foaming products
➢ Coordination with the cross functional teams (microbiology, toxicology...)
➢ Transposition from laboratory scale to pilot and plant units scales
Johnson & Johnson
- EAME Plant Support (Pomezia, Italy) - Technical Assurance
New Brunswick2003 - 2004➢ Manufacturing process improvement for foaming products
➢ Technical and Quality support to the production
Johnson & Johnson
- EAME R&D – Analytical Department
New Brunswick2001 - 2003➢ Implementation of the first data system in Europe
➢ Test method development and validation (HPLC, GC…)
➢ Products testing and brand support