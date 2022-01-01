Retail
Flaud ISABELLE
Flaud ISABELLE
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
UCPA SPORT PLANETE
- Secouriste du travail
2012 - 2014
secouriste du travail depuis 2012
UCPA
- Assistante chef produit
PARIS
1992 - maintenant
Praxis l'Instrumentiste
- Secrétaire commerciale
1991 - 1992
ADP
- Hôtesse au sol
Nanterre
1989 - 1990
Norvège / Finlande
- Divers
1983 - 1989
Talotoimi
Tillika
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Catherine POULIQUEN
Champert JEAN PIERRE
Emmanuel GRELAT
Hubert DANIS
Jerome HEYDON
Vincent VINCENT LECLERC (LECLERC)
