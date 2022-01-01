Florence BROSSEAU

-
Conseil de développement du Pays Segréen Anjou Bleu
- Présidente
2015 - maintenant
-
SP Orthopédie
- Commerciale perfusion nutrition
2014 - maintenant
-
Villa Bleue
- Directrice d'EHPAD
2013 - 2014
-
Le Noble Age
- Chargée de mission intégration
Vertou
2013 - 2013
-
Le Noble Age
- Responsable fonctionnel informatisation médical et soins EHPAD
Vertou
2011 - 2013
-
Le Noble Age
- Infirmière coordinatrice formatrice
Vertou
2007 - 2011
-
Le Noble Age
- Infirmière coordinatrice
Vertou
2006 - 2006
-
La Girandière
- Infirmière coordinatrice
MEAUX
2000 - 2006
-
Centre Hospitalier du Haut Anjou
- Infirmière
1993 - 1993
-
SSIAD Laval
- Infirmière
1993 - 2000