Florence BROSSEAU

ANGERS

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Conseil de développement du Pays Segréen Anjou Bleu - Présidente

    2015 - maintenant

  • SP Orthopédie - Commerciale perfusion nutrition

    2014 - maintenant

  • Villa Bleue - Directrice d'EHPAD

    2013 - 2014

  • Le Noble Age - Chargée de mission intégration

    Vertou 2013 - 2013

  • Le Noble Age - Responsable fonctionnel informatisation médical et soins EHPAD

    Vertou 2011 - 2013

  • Le Noble Age - Infirmière coordinatrice formatrice

    Vertou 2007 - 2011

  • Le Noble Age - Infirmière coordinatrice

    Vertou 2006 - 2006

  • La Girandière - Infirmière coordinatrice

    MEAUX 2000 - 2006

  • Centre Hospitalier du Haut Anjou - Infirmière

    1993 - 1993

  • SSIAD Laval - Infirmière

    1993 - 2000

Formations

  • IFORIS CNAM

    Angers 2012 - 2014 CAFDES

  • Ecole Infirmiere (La Roche Sur Yon)

    La Roche Sur Yon 1990 - 1993 Diplôme d'état d'infirmière

