Florence CANDIANIDES

Rumilly

En résumé

Solid marketing experience after 21 years in operational and strategic Marketing, at national and international level, completing 4 years et retail in mass distribution:
- expertise in brand portfolio management
- high practise of product development and innovation process
- Head of marketing & digital operations in Europe, coordination and influence accross all countries

Rich and strategic mission at the Partnership Department of worldwide Group:
- recommendation of strategic alliance with partner based on technology or FMCG expertise, brand values similarities
- support in contractual, IP fields
- support in excellence of execution in market deployement.

Specialties
Product development and innovation process
Brand management
Partnership management



Mes compétences :
Empathie
Energie
Leadership

Entreprises

  • TEFAL

    Rumilly maintenant

  • Groupe SEB - VP, MARKETING EUROPE

    Vernon 2014 - maintenant • Head of Marketing and digital Europe team
    • Consolidate the key marketing priorities of the countries
    •Leverage key european launches to make them more powerful and more coherent between the countries-
    •Identify the growth opportunities and deploy best practices accross countries-
    •Analyse and validate the integrated communication plans of all European countries (traditional TV campaigns,digital activations, PR and launch events).
    •Train and coach the marketing staff in the countries on essential tools ( panel analysis, media, written recommendation,)
    •Contribute in building the marketing organisation and added value.

  • Groupe SEB - VP Brand Activation

    Vernon 2012 - 2014 - En charge de la définition et de la mise en place des plateformes d'identité visuelle et des lignes éditoriales des marques mondiales du Groupe SEB au niveau international.
    - S'assure de la cohérence transversale des expressions des marques dans les développements BTL, digital et ATL.
    - En charge du pilotage du Hub SEB central contenant tous les Marketing content développés internationalement et partagés au sein du groupe et avec les partenaires agence créatives et les distributeurs.

  • Groupe SEB - VP, Strategic marketing High End Brands and Partnerships

    Vernon 2010 - 2012 In charge of the global worldwide strategy of High End Brands such as All Clad, Lagostina, for Cookware, Bakeware, Tools,...in collaboration with the continental divisions.
    In charge also of the Partnerships in the culinary fields with Celebrity Chefs, Culinary associations, for co-branded offers and with Prestigious Partners such as Relais & Chateaux, the Bocuse d'Or Worlwide Competition, Gault Millau,....

Formations

