Florence CANDIANIDES

Solid marketing experience after 21 years in operational and strategic Marketing, at national and international level, completing 4 years et retail in mass distribution:

- expertise in brand portfolio management

- high practise of product development and innovation process

- Head of marketing & digital operations in Europe, coordination and influence accross all countries



Rich and strategic mission at the Partnership Department of worldwide Group:

- recommendation of strategic alliance with partner based on technology or FMCG expertise, brand values similarities

- support in contractual, IP fields

- support in excellence of execution in market deployement.



Specialties

Product development and innovation process

Brand management

Partnership management







Mes compétences :

Empathie

Energie

Leadership