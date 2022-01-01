Florence DELABY

Photo editor & Photographer



Together with my network of photographers we fulfill the clients' needs.

All the photographers I work with are based in big cities of Europe, Asia, Middle East and both North & South America. I precisely selected them for their high end quality.

We set up photo shootings bringing architecture photos for my clients (interior and outdoors architecture photographs for retail store, point of sales, shop in the shop, shopping mall, duty free, office buildings, hotels, etc).

We handle all the production, from the initial brief to the delivery of the photo.



I have been working in the photography industry for 25 years. Based for 10 years in Asia and now relocated in Paris.

With a strong experience in stock photo agencies : Getty Images (Paris), Corbis (Hong Kong), Asia Images (Hong Kong and Singapore), Imagine China (Shanghai), as art director and photo editor.

And a passion on setting up all kind of photo shootings in all areas: architecture, advertising, corporate, portraits, etc