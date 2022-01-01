Menu

Florence DELABY

  • leblueduck
  • Photo editor - Editeure photo / Dirigeante chez leblueduck

Paris

En résumé

Photo editor & Photographer

Together with my network of photographers we fulfill the clients' needs.
All the photographers I work with are based in big cities of Europe, Asia, Middle East and both North & South America. I precisely selected them for their high end quality.
We set up photo shootings bringing architecture photos for my clients (interior and outdoors architecture photographs for retail store, point of sales, shop in the shop, shopping mall, duty free, office buildings, hotels, etc).
We handle all the production, from the initial brief to the delivery of the photo.

I have been working in the photography industry for 25 years. Based for 10 years in Asia and now relocated in Paris.
With a strong experience in stock photo agencies : Getty Images (Paris), Corbis (Hong Kong), Asia Images (Hong Kong and Singapore), Imagine China (Shanghai), as art director and photo editor.
And a passion on setting up all kind of photo shootings in all areas: architecture, advertising, corporate, portraits, etc

Entreprises

  • leblueduck - Photo editor - Editeure photo / Dirigeante chez leblueduck

    Communication | Paris (75000) 2011 - maintenant French based company, for Europe, Midle East, Asia and America.
    Full photo production house, for advertising, corporate, photo agencies needs, etc.

    Owner and founder of leblueduck.

  • Blue duck ltd - Not photographer but producer, art director, picture editor ...

    2003 - 2011 Hong Kong - Shanghai, China

    Hong Kong based company, for ALL ASIA.
    Full photo production house, for advertising, corporate, photo agencies needs, etc.

    Owner and founder of blueduck ltd.

  • Asia Images Group - Art Director

    2001 - 2003 Hong Kong

    Asia Images is a photo agency specialized in asian content, based in Singapore.
    I was in charge of creating the content, producing and directing photo shootings with photographers from all over the world.

  • Getty Images - Art Director and Photo Editor

    Paris 1996 - 2001 Paris

  • Renault, car manufacturer - Photo Editor

    1993 - 1996 Paris
    Photo department. Communication and PR Department.

Formations

