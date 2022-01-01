Menu

Florence DELABY (BALLOY)

  Aeroports de Montreal
  Senior Director - Infrastructure

Montreal, Canada

En résumé

Florence Delaby is a Major Project executive leader with over twenty years of experience as a senior director in project management and engineering in the industrial and infrastructure domains (Energy, Food & Beverage, Telecommunication, Construction, Healthcare) for major players (Siemens, ABB, Sidel, SNC), in North-America, Europe and Asia. She was extensively involved in strategic alignment, project & portfolio management and operational excellence.
Used to work with executives, on complex and high-visibility projects (PPP) under high-pressure in fast-paced environments, she is known for her taste for the challenge and business acumen and is recognized for her ability to recover projects.


Mes compétences :
Directeur de projet

Entreprises

  • Aeroports de Montreal - Senior Director - Infrastructure

    Direction générale | Montreal, Canada 2021 - maintenant

  • Aeroports de Montreal - Project Director - Access Project

    Montreal, Canada 2020 - maintenant In charge of the reconfiguration of YUL's city side.
    The 2B$ investment covers the redesign and construction of the drop-offs, the parkings, the road access system and the transition from the REM train station to the terminal. This involves as well the expansion of the existing terminal by 40m south.

  • Aéroports de Montreal - Program Director - Airport

    Montreal, Canada 2019 - 2019 In charge of the building development projects for YUL & YMX airports.
    100M$ / year portfolio, integrating commercial, operational and regulatory requirements in a context of high-speed growth.

  • Bombardier Transport - Senior Director - Bids & Proposals - NAM

    Montreal, Canada 2018 - 2018 In charge of the bids and proposals for Bombardier Transportation : NAM & SAM

  • Collectif Santé Montréal - Veolia - Director - Service

    Montreal, Canada 2015 - 2018

  • Groupe SNC Lavalin Inc - Director - Medical Equipment - MUHC Project

    Montreal, Canada 2013 - 2014 Responsibilities:
    • Led the medical equipment activities, from clinical planning & design integration to construction coordination, installation & commissioning: 90 high-tech medical equipment, 1,700 fixed medical equipment, 20,000 mobile equipment.
    Achievements:
    • Built within 4 months a team of up to 35 project managers, site coordinators and biomedical experts, shifting the approach from design-based to project-managed.
    • Led key commercial negotiations with partner and suppliers.
    • Led the commissioning and deployment of all equipment in time for the substantial delivery.
    • Held key communications with government representatives and the press.

  • Groupe SNC Lavalin Inc - Design Deputy Director - MUHC Project

    Montreal, Canada 2013 - 2013 Responsibilities:
    • Assisted the director of design: Telecommunication, Electrical-Mechanical-Piping Engineering, Structural & Civil Engineering and Architecture.
    Achievements:
    • Led the alignment of the Telecommunication (27,000 plugs, 80 Telecom Rooms, 2,100 Wifi AP, 7,000 km of UTP & Optical Fiber cable).
    • Led major negotiations for the telecommunication portion.

  • Abb SAS (Cergy) - Directrice Ingenierie

    Montreal, Canada 2011 - 2012 Responsibilities:
    • Led the engineering for 2 divisions in Canada (4 offices).
    • Improved engineering practices to better serve key customers such as Shell, Petro-Canada and top EPC’s (Fluor, Jacobs, SNC, Amec).
    Achievements:
    • Restructured the engineering teams into a service-based centralized model with core development engineering done in Montreal and manufacturing engineering in the production facilities (Calgary, Toronto, Dorval).
    • Led the standardization and modularization of the proposed solutions, reducing engineering cycle and procurement overrun while effectively and efficiently supporting sales and project management teams. Managed the alignment of factories based in North-America, Asia and Europe to reduce engineering, production and commissioning cycles.
    • Led the definition of the engineering processes using PM best practices, allowing for improved performance and accurate capacity management. Led the definition Key Performance Indicators (KPI) allowing for proper progress measurement and developed a culture of continuous improvement.

  • Abb SAS (Cergy) - Directrice Operations / Gestion PM

    Montreal, Canada 2006 - 2010 Responsibilities:
    • Managed the $120M portfolio of projects and contracts for the 2 divisions in Montreal. Responsible for P&L in a SOX environment.
    • Key customers: Hydro-Quebec, Hydro-One, BCHydro, Atco, MAN Diesel, Amec, SNC, Fluor (EPC, mostly for the Oil & Gas industry)
    Achievements:
    • Defined the project & contract management structure. Developed the team from 3 to 15. Coached with a clear development plan supporting business objectives.
    • Consistently met the objectives, complying with all contractual and financial rules.
    • Led the reengineering of the business processes according to operational excellence principles (5S, Lean, Kaizen)
    • Established procurement strategies to better support the business model. Finalized the commercial conditions for purchase orders and contracts. Aligned processes and improved relationships with the different plants (Europe, USA, China).

  • Sidel (Rueil-Malmaison) - Project manager

    Montreal, Canada 2000 - 2005 Responsibilities:
    • Managed the design & implementation of high-speed production line projects for the largest companies in the food & beverage industry (ConAgra, Anheuser Bush, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Nestle...) from pre-sales to commissioning.
    • Led strategic projects to develop and implement new technologies to automate production lines.
    • Worked closely with the sales team, preparing bids and participating actively in client presentations.
    Achievements:
    • Successfully delivered turnkey projects in the US.
    • Convinced Pepsi to move towards Plug & Play conveying solutions. Led the development and integration of the first Plug & Play system installed as part of a turnkey project for Pepsi.
    • Led the standardization of design practices and electrical design. Developed a quotation tool.

  • Siemens SAS (Saint-Denis) - Project Manager / Y2K

    Toronto, Canada 1999 - 2000 • Led the Canadian team to review and update active systems, and define the emergency plan for the marine & mining sectors.

  • Siemens SAS (Saint-Denis) - Project Engineer

    Shanghai, PRC 1998 - 2000 • Responsible for the definition, design, programming, testing and on-site commissioning of automated systems for marine systems. Sites were in Alaska and China.

  • Siemens SAS (Saint-Denis) - Programming Engineer

    Karlsruhe, Germany 1997 - 1998 Member of an R&D, I developed a communication server for an automation simulation module.

Formations

  • Mc Gill University (Montréal)

    Montréal 2005 - 2005 Executive Management

    Executive Development Course - 4 months

    Deshautel Execiutive Development Center

  • University Of Toronto (Toronto)

    Toronto 2000 - 2000 Project Management

  • Institut Catholique Des Arts Et Métiers

    Lille 1993 - 1998

Réseau

