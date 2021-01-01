Florent MAISONNEUVE

Environnements technologiques & domaines de compétences
* OmniPCX Enterprise
o VOIP Alcatel OXE.
o SIP et H323 sur OXE.
o Solution de cryptage Thalès.
o Mobilité DECT sur IP-DECT
* Application Messagerie vocale 4635, 4645, 8440, Local Storage et Unifie Messaging sur OpenTouch.
* Communication unifiée ICS 8400, BICS et OpenTouch (OTMS et OTBE)
Certifications :
* ACSE OmniPCX Enterprise R10.x.
* ACSE OmniPCX Enterprise R11.x.
* ACSE OmniPCX Enterprise R12.x.
* ACSE OpenTouch R1x
* ACSE OpenTouch R2x
* ACSE ACIPS Convergence.
* ACSE ICS 8400
* ACSE Messagerie 8440
* ACSE Messagerie 4635.
Mes compétences :
Messagerie Alcatel-Lucent
Solution de Communication unifiée Alcatel-Lucent
IP-DECT NEC Philips et Alcatel-Lucent
Alcatel-Lucent VoIP 4400 et OXE
Application de configuration Alcatel-Lucent