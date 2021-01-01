Florent MAISONNEUVE

Environnements technologiques & domaines de compétences

* OmniPCX Enterprise

o VOIP Alcatel OXE.

o SIP et H323 sur OXE.

o Solution de cryptage Thalès.

o Mobilité DECT sur IP-DECT

* Application Messagerie vocale 4635, 4645, 8440, Local Storage et Unifie Messaging sur OpenTouch.

* Communication unifiée ICS 8400, BICS et OpenTouch (OTMS et OTBE)



Certifications :

* ACSE OmniPCX Enterprise R10.x.

* ACSE OmniPCX Enterprise R11.x.

* ACSE OmniPCX Enterprise R12.x.

* ACSE OpenTouch R1x

* ACSE OpenTouch R2x

* ACSE ACIPS Convergence.

* ACSE ICS 8400

* ACSE Messagerie 8440

* ACSE Messagerie 4635.



Mes compétences :

Messagerie Alcatel-Lucent

Solution de Communication unifiée Alcatel-Lucent

IP-DECT NEC Philips et Alcatel-Lucent

Alcatel-Lucent VoIP 4400 et OXE

Application de configuration Alcatel-Lucent