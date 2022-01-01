Menu

Fouad EL MOUNZIL

Puteaux

En résumé

Consultant technico-fonctionnel.

Mes compétences :
Conseil
ITIL
Consultant
Windows
Ingénieur
Informatique
SRM
Knownledge Management
Asset management
Informaticien
DNS
Exchange server
CTERA NAS archive
Symantec Hosted End Point
EV Cloud archive
Webdav
HP Service Manager
Google Apps for Business
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
LAN/WAN > LAN
IBM WebSphere Application Server
Cognos Impromptu
HelpDesk
Assets management
VMware
TCP/IP
TADDM
Symantec Endpoint Protection
Supervision of computers and machines
Query
Provide training
Preparation of dashboards and reporting
Oracle
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Access
Maximo
Manage the resolution
Manage the local assistance
Lawson M3
LAN/WAN > VLAN
ESX Server
Domain Name Server Protocol
DB2
Citrix Winframe
Active Directory
AD GPO
RSA Security VPN
MFPs
Blackberry and Airwatch Synchronisation
Service NOW

Entreprises

  • Econocom-Osiatis - Head of IT

    Puteaux 2013 - maintenant As IT manager for several shared clients at the same time, I realize the following tasks:

     Preparation of dashboards and reporting for steering committees
     Ensure proper broadcast of reports and dashboards on the customer's extranet
     Give customer IT advice
     Manage service desk team
     Manage onsite interventions for unresolved issues or preventive actions
     Ensure the customer's satisfaction and future needs
     Maintain updated Configuration Items and configuration files
     Maintain updated technical procedures and operating solutions
     Manage the resolution of claims and Level 2 incidents
     Escalating and following the resolution of claims and incidents of Level 3
     Manage Backup / Restore from the CTERA Cloud
     Manage cloud mail boxes through: Ikoula Hosted Ecxhange 2010, Google Apps Entreprise , Outlook 2013,
     Manage security hosts by Symantec Endpoint Protection and Symantec Hosted Web Security
     Manage users, sécurity groupes and GPO via Active Directory
     Manage VPN via RSA Security
     Monitoring the Configuration Items by Kace DELL
     Manage remote hosts through LogMeIn
     Manage MFPs
     Telephony: Blackberry and Airwatch Synchronisation

  • CBI - Technical and functional consultant

    Casablanca 2008 - 2013 Technical and functional consultant at CBI, Casablanca.
    Installation, parametering and administration of IT plateforms :

     IBM SmartCloud Control Desk, MAXIMO, TSRM (Tivoli Service Request Manager), TAMIT (Tivoli Asset Management for IT), helpDesk and assets management solution according to ITIL standards:
     Configure and customize Maximo to meet business customer needs
     Security groups, applications and graphical customization- Designing
     Workflow customization – Designing
     Knowledge in Database configuration
     Synchronize Active directory users with maximo through VMMSYNC/LDAPSYNC
     IBM Websphere Application Server.
     ITIC (IBM Tivoli Integration Composer).
     TADDM (IBM Tivoli Application Dependency Discovery Manager).
     Document test cases, expected test results and collaborate with testing teams and business partners to resolve testing problems.
     Editing of training manuals
     Provide training to customers
     Provide users supports
     Manage project team

  • Groupe ONA - Organisation Consultant

    2006 - 2008 - Formalization of procedures and operating modes
    - Assistance to training and manual supports achievement.
    - Procedures writing and implementation of the repositories under ISIMAN.
    - Creating reports using STUDIO REPORT

  • S.C Ingénierie - Network administrator

    2005 - 2006 * Supervision of computers and machines ;
    * Establishment and administration of LAN network ;

  • Webhelp - Help Desk

    2005 - 2005 * Incidents Traitement for telecommunications customers.


    Skills and knowledge

    * ITIL : IBM SmartCloud Control Desk, MAXIMO, HP System Manager 9, Divalto ;
    * ERP and management tools : Dell KACE, LogMeIn, CTERA Cloud, CITRIX, Symantec Endpoint Protection, Symantec Hosted Web SecurityProduits IBM (WEBSPHERE Application Server, TADDM, IBM Tivoli Integration Composer, COGNOS 8(Report Studio, Query studio, EP)), ISIMAN, ;
    * Network : Lans/Vlans implementation, TCP/IP, Active Directory, DNS, Wiring. ;
    * SGBD : SQL Server, DB2, Oracle, Access ;
    * Operating Système : Windows 2008 Server, VMWare, ESX Server, Windows 7, Windows 2000, Windows 2003 Server ;

