Fouad MOUSSAID

TORREJÓN DE ARDOZ

En résumé

Breakthrough financial performer with over 15 years of extensive international experience started in France, UK, Sweden, Netherlands throughout Morocco, Algeria and West African Countries.

Executive-level financial credentials developed through a grounded, yet rapidly progressing career–advancing to business unit financial direction for S&P 500 listed companies and private corporations. Across different industries such as: Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, IT & Media, Marketing, Catering and Facilities management in both mature and emerging markets.

Recognized for sound fiscal and operational management, good judgment and integrity resulting in enhanced profitability reduced costs and optimized shareholder value.
Practical experience with reporting, strategic negotiations, partnerships and international business management.
Relentless bottom-line driver with a career history of exceeding corporate objectives by uncovering opportunities that drive aggressive growth and exceed challenging financial goals,
Extensive success in staff training, leadership, and motivation. Experienced in handling multi-million-dollar budgets.

English, French, Arabic & Spanish

• P&L and Budget Direction
• Strategic Planning, Forecasting and Profitability Analysis
• Internal Controls and Risk Management
• Cost and Management Accounting
• Manufacturing/Financial System and ERPs Implementation
• SOX, IFRS, FCPA, Due diligence and Corporate governance
• Profit Optimization and Tax & Treasury Management
• BD and Partnership management
• Internal Control, Policies & Procedures implementation
• Talent Management and secession

Mes compétences :
Audit
Budget
Budgeting
Finance
Finance Manager
FORECAST
Forecasting
International
Management
Management international
Manager
Planning
Taxation
Logistics
Sarbanes-Oxley
Partnership management
International Financial Reporting
operational management
international experience
international business management
budgets
Year-end
Treasury management
Talent Management
System Strategy
Staff Development and Training
Sage Accounting Software
SAP BW BEx
SAP
Risk Management
Profitability Analysis
Practical experience
Payroll
Payment protection
Oracle
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Microsoft Office
Managerial Skills
Management Accounting
Hyperion
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
Financial Planning
Facilities Management
External Audit
Excellent IT Skills
Essbase
Emerging Markets
ERPs Implementation
Due Diligence
Consolidations
Cognos Impromptu
BPC

Entreprises

  • OFMC - CFO & Managing Director

    2015 - maintenant OASIS FACILITIES MANAGEMENT & CATERING - OFMC, 2015 to Present
    fering Catering & facilities management; a business of 900 employees and $20 million yearly revenue.

    In a transitional period I was called by OFMC's shareholders to drive restructuring the company, audit and secure the business, identify the
    sources of optimization and maximize the profitability, initially hired as CFO, I'm currently acting as the Managing Director.

  • Nabors Industries - Area Finance & Administration Manager

    2012 - 2015 Nabors is an S&P 500 oil, gas and geothermal drilling contractor; it owns and operates the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleet,
    The Nabors branch in Algeria is the second largest market in the International Division after Saudi Arabia with an Asset in country of 400M$, 1100 employees and an annual revenue of $150 Million.
    Hired at a very challenging time for the strategic Algerian Business Unit facing high risks and exposures, in order to lead the Finance and Admin department, manage the tax audit, optimize the business profitability, build the bridge between Finance, Operations and the Headquarter in Houston, reinforce the compliance and bring a sustainable support to the management team ,
    Accountable for Accounting, FP&A, Admin, Tendering, Treasury, Tax planning/compliance, Credit collection….

  • Merck Sharp and Dohme - Finance Director West Africa

    Lyon 2011 - 2012 MSD is one of the top 5 Global leading pharmaceutical companies. The West African market consolidates a region of 21 countries as Senegal, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Congo, Ghana… A fast growing market, with a special business model based on multiple local partnerships

    Finance Director West Africa - Feb.-2011 to Aug. 2012
    Held a wide autonomous decision-making authority for all financial, logistics and administrative functions. Identified and mitigated business and operational risks, Reported to the Finance Lead Africa and managed strong and multi-cultural team

  • Merck Sharp and Dohme - Regional FP&A Manager - North & West Africa

    Lyon 2009 - 2011 After 10 years working in Europe, I Joined Merck to lead the Regional FP&A activities in N&WA, based in Casablanca in charge of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia & West Africa, market of $200 million annual revenue with accountability for financial and operational planning, Analysis, forecasting, budgeting and Reporting, Led the post-merger Logistics & Supply . Also acted for an interim period as Finance Manager Tunisia.

  • Thomson Reuters - Amsterdam - Senior Finance Analyst

    2008 - 2009 Thomson - Reuters Corporation is a major multinational mass media and information firm

    Senior Finance Analyst
    Located in the European Shared Service Centre in Amsterdam, with accountability for FP&A, SOX, IFRS, US GAAP and Local taxation regulations review and reporting, my scoop included 3 French branches, market of $450 million. Project Lead for the Finance /system transition, & SBS Migration during the Legal entity integration between Thomson and Reuters for the French entities.

  • The Cobra Group - Controller Northern Europe

    2008 - 2008 Cobra Group (also known as Appco) is one of the world’s leading direct sales and marketing companies

    Controller Northern Europe (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
    I was hired as a contractor to replace a temporary maternity leave, insured the day-to-day Controllership and consolidation for the 3 branches

  • LAMALI SARL - Finance and Administrative Manager

    2006 - 2008 LAMALI is a middle size French company with affiliates in India & Nepal specialized in Natural and recycled materials from Handcrafted
    products to Fashion, decoration, stationary...etc. have international clients. With the team we managed to quadruple the sales in the last 3 years.
    Drove the daily finance, accounting, HR, IT and legal functions, with direct accountability for budgeting, forecasting, treasury, internal controls,
    payroll, operational planning, AR/AP and closing activities. Setup and developed the Procurement & Logistics process,
    Managed and developed a team of 12 direct supports in accounting, Logistics, administration, commercial and HR
    Early POSITIONS at LAMALI SARL: Financial Controller (2001- 2005) then Operations and Logistics Manager (2005 - 2006)

  • LAMALI SARL - Financial Controller

    2005 - 2006 Early POSITIONS at LAMALI SARL: Financial Controller (2001- 2005) then Operations and Logistics Manager

Formations

  • CNAM

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Master

    Finance - Audit

  • Hassan II University (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1996 - 2000 Maîtrise / Master

    Economics

Réseau