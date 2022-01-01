Fouad MOUSSAID

Breakthrough financial performer with over 15 years of extensive international experience started in France, UK, Sweden, Netherlands throughout Morocco, Algeria and West African Countries.
Executive-level financial credentials developed through a grounded, yet rapidly progressing career–advancing to business unit financial direction for S&P 500 listed companies and private corporations. Across different industries such as: Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, IT & Media, Marketing, Catering and Facilities management in both mature and emerging markets.
Recognized for sound fiscal and operational management, good judgment and integrity resulting in enhanced profitability reduced costs and optimized shareholder value.
Practical experience with reporting, strategic negotiations, partnerships and international business management.
Relentless bottom-line driver with a career history of exceeding corporate objectives by uncovering opportunities that drive aggressive growth and exceed challenging financial goals,
Extensive success in staff training, leadership, and motivation. Experienced in handling multi-million-dollar budgets.
English, French, Arabic & Spanish
• P&L and Budget Direction
• Strategic Planning, Forecasting and Profitability Analysis
• Internal Controls and Risk Management
• Cost and Management Accounting
• Manufacturing/Financial System and ERPs Implementation
• SOX, IFRS, FCPA, Due diligence and Corporate governance
• Profit Optimization and Tax & Treasury Management
• BD and Partnership management
• Internal Control, Policies & Procedures implementation
• Talent Management and secession
