Frederic CORDIER (CORDIER)

SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE

En résumé

I have over fifteen years experience in Finance Management and Control in the industry (oilfield), having served in the past as Group Finance Director, Finance and Administration Manager, Tax Supervisor, Country Controller, Controller, Accounting and Cost Control, Accountant and Administrator, in different countries with several leading drilling companies..

During my various missions, I have learnt how to deliver work to high standards and within strict deadlines as well as how to be successful in an international environment. Pro-active, reliable and hard working, I acquired strong team work and motivational skills contributing to the success of the company.

As I carried out my studies, and all my work experience abroad, I am currently fluent in French, English, Spanish and I have notions of Russian language.

I am confident my qualifications will be of interest to you and I look forward to discussing these issues with you in person.

Yours faithfully,

Frederic

Mes compétences :
Cost Control
Tax
International
Drilling
Accounting
Oil and Gas

Entreprises

  • Société de Maintenance Pétrolière SA - Corporate Finance Manager

    2015 - 2015 (Montargis, Paris Area, France) Corporate head office.

    - Manage the finance department, financial resources and conduct resource planning for future needs (France, Gabon, Kenya, Mozambique, B.V.I. and spot missions).
    - Responsible for the financial and controlling of the company with a $100-150M turnover,
    - Preparation of Management Reports for strategic decisions
    - Bank and shareholders relationship and Debt Management,
    - Liaise with local advisers and management to ensure compliance with local taxations obligations
    - Manage legislative changes and determine impact on countries and tax structures
    - Supervise business performance and takes steps to improve the performance of the organization.

  • Caroil SAS - Director of Finance

    2012 - 2014 (Paris, France) Corporate head office.

    - Manage the finance department, financial resources and conduct resource planning for the group future needs (France, Gabon, Congo, Cameroun, Tanzania, Uganda and Colombia).
    - Responsible for the financial and controlling of the company with a turnover $150M to $200M
    - Monitor month end variance analysis, aggregation & results, tax returns and filings,
    - Review the preparations of the financial budgets and ensure that countries are sticking to them
    - Supervise business performance and takes steps to improve the performance of the organization.
    - Coordinates with the management of other departments, as everyone in the organization is directly or indirectly associated with the finance department.

  • NABORS INDUSTRIES - Finance and Administrative Manager

    2010 - 2012 Reporting to International Controller
    Mission: Algeria, Argentina

    - Responsible for the financial and management of the company in geographic zone with a turnover $120M to $150M
    - Analyze and prepare financial, accounting and cost reports
    - Prepare country budgets, quarterly forecasting, status reports
    - Manage tax compliance preparation, filings + quarterly forecasting and in charge of fiscal audit follow-up
    - Participate in client’s contract preparation, monitoring and dispute resolution
    - Responsible for staff administration (10 drilling platforms - 900 people)
    - Ensure FCPA and internal company procedures compliance.

  • TRANSOCEAN - Tax Supervisor, Europe Africa Unit

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2010 Oct-08 to Jan-10

    Tax Supervisor Europe Africa Unit, (Paris, France) Regional Head Office
    Reporting to International Senior Tax Manager

    - Managed the tax compliance of four countries (Equatorial Guinea, Congo, Cameroon and Nigeria) plus spot missions, including tax provisioning, month and year end filings, reconciliations
    - Liaised with local advisers and management to ensure compliance with local taxations obligations
    - Managed legislative changes and determined impact on countries and tax structures
    - Coordinated various tax projects in view of optimizing tax structures and minimizing tax exposures locally
    - Prepared country tax reviews i.e. budgets, quarterly forecasting, status reports, FIN 48
    - Main contact for the external tax auditors
    - Implemented and managed internal tax transfer pricing structures in accordance with local tax laws (bareboat charters and cost plus service agreements)

  • Transocean (GlobalSantaFe) - Country Controller (Finance Controller)

    2004 - 2008 Oct-04 to Sep-08

    Country Controller - GlobalSantaFe (merged with Transocean - Nov-07)
    Equatorial Guinea and Congo
    Reporting to Director, International Accounting

    - Responsible for the financial management of the company in geographic zones with a turnover $120M to $300M
    - Analyzed and prepared financial, accounting and cost reports
    - Managed tax compliance preparation and filings
    - Managed tax audits in Equatorial Guinea and Congo resulting in minimum tax payments
    - Supervised suppliers’ contract preparation, monitoring and dispute resolution
    - Responsible for staff administration (3 drilling platforms - 300 people)
    - Ensured Sarbanes Oxley, FCPA and internal company procedures compliance

    Specific achievements:
    • Establishment and organization of green field operations in Congo
    • Successful resolution of a major social conflict with the labor contractor’s employees
    • Implemented new tax compliance following changes in local tax laws, minimizing exposure
    • Coordinated the migration from GlobalSantaFe accounting system package to the standards of Transocean
    • Successfully monitored costs and re invoiced a major rig upgrade to the client

  • Pride International - Controller, Accounting and Cost Control

    Houston 2001 - 2004 Jun-01 to Oct-04

    PRIDE INTERNATIONAL, leading American drilling company (oil & gas offshore rigs).
    Controller, Accounting and Cost Control
    Russia, Libya, Finland

    - Financial reporting, cost control, accounting, budget and forecasting
    - Managed tax compliance preparation and filings
    - Organized the financial management of new local branches
    - Shipyard cost control
    - Staff administration of 1 drilling platform (100 people)

    Specific achievements:
    • Organized the financial management of the new branch in Libya
    • Successfully controlled and reported costs against budgets and commitments of a client upgrade in Finland

  • SCII South East Asia Co - Client Portfolio Manager

    2000 - 2001 Nov-00 to May-01

    SCII South East Asia Co., financial planning and consulting company
    Client Portfolio Manager
    Thailand and Cambodia

    - Client prospecting, contract negotiations,
    - Customer service (including analysis and follow-up of customer’s portfolios)

  • SOGEA - Accountant and Administrator

    1998 - 2000 Jul-98 to Jul-00

    SOGEA, leading roadwork and public works Company of the VINCI Group
    Accountant and Administrator
    Equatorial Guinea

    - Cost control, accounting, budget and forecasting
    - Staff administration (150 people)
    - Assessed administrative and legal issues
    - Set up of the SOGEA local branch in Malabo

