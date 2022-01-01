Frederic CORDIER (CORDIER)

I have over fifteen years experience in Finance Management and Control in the industry (oilfield), having served in the past as Group Finance Director, Finance and Administration Manager, Tax Supervisor, Country Controller, Controller, Accounting and Cost Control, Accountant and Administrator, in different countries with several leading drilling companies..



During my various missions, I have learnt how to deliver work to high standards and within strict deadlines as well as how to be successful in an international environment. Pro-active, reliable and hard working, I acquired strong team work and motivational skills contributing to the success of the company.



As I carried out my studies, and all my work experience abroad, I am currently fluent in French, English, Spanish and I have notions of Russian language.



I am confident my qualifications will be of interest to you and I look forward to discussing these issues with you in person.



Yours faithfully,



Frederic



Mes compétences :

Cost Control

Tax

International

Drilling

Accounting

Oil and Gas