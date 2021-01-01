Menu

France MAHE

nanterre

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Faurecia Automotive Composite - Directeur qualité

    nanterre 2017 - maintenant

  • Faurecia Automotive Composite - Directeur qualité

    nanterre 2012 - 2017

  • Johnson controls - Program manager

    Colombes 2006 - 2012

  • Faurecia - Quality director south europe - QSE business group seating

    2002 - 2006 Spread faurecia systemen (toyota system) worlwide throught training, coaching in europe, brazil, chinee, US, canada, india
    manage quality in operating business south europe (12 plant in france, slovakia, spain,..)throught quality network for ppm reduction and standardisation of faurecia basix and standard tool

  • LEAR automotive - Quality manager - production manager-balck belt -launch manager

    1998 - 2002 Start of a new JIT as quality manager for First Lear business in seating - followed by production manager and balck belt focussing on lean manufacturing in a just in time plant - responsabile of the launch of a Peugeot car in this plant, interface from program Team to plant team

  • Vallourec industrie - Quality system manager

    1990 - 1996 In charge of deploying ISO standard in the plant and supporting production and engineering department to implement statistical control of processes in a hot mill plant dedicated to pipe line

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau