France MAHE

Faurecia
- Quality director south europe - QSE business group seating
2002 - 2006Spread faurecia systemen (toyota system) worlwide throught training, coaching in europe, brazil, chinee, US, canada, india
manage quality in operating business south europe (12 plant in france, slovakia, spain,..)throught quality network for ppm reduction and standardisation of faurecia basix and standard tool
LEAR automotive
- Quality manager - production manager-balck belt -launch manager
1998 - 2002Start of a new JIT as quality manager for First Lear business in seating - followed by production manager and balck belt focussing on lean manufacturing in a just in time plant - responsabile of the launch of a Peugeot car in this plant, interface from program Team to plant team
Vallourec industrie
- Quality system manager
1990 - 1996In charge of deploying ISO standard in the plant and supporting production and engineering department to implement statistical control of processes in a hot mill plant dedicated to pipe line