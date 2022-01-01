Francis MARAIS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à la Jarrie dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Wide consolidated experience in information systems and more recently in Product Lifecycle Management, Diversity Management, Configuration & Change Management, Supply Chain
Management skills
- Business unit management, P&L analysis
- Experience in leading international projects (PLM & ERP) and change management
- Offshoring
- Multicultural team management
- Ability to understand complexe organization
Technical skills
- Business Process Re-Engineering
- Project Program Management
- Change Management
- IS Design
- Application architect on ERP (SAP) and PLM (VPM – Catia)
Mes compétences :
SAP-netweaver- Business
SAP PLM
manage Product Diversity
core model configuration management
Supply Chain
Successful development
Successful deployment
SAP
Procurement
Inventory Management
IS Business unit management
Configuration Management
CAD/CAM
Assembly Lines