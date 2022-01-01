Menu

Francis MARAIS

LA JARRIE

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Wide consolidated experience in information systems and more recently in Product Lifecycle Management, Diversity Management, Configuration & Change Management, Supply Chain

Management skills
- Business unit management, P&L analysis
- Experience in leading international projects (PLM & ERP) and change management
- Offshoring
- Multicultural team management
- Ability to understand complexe organization

Technical skills
- Business Process Re-Engineering
- Project Program Management
- Change Management
- IS Design
- Application architect on ERP (SAP) and PLM (VPM – Catia)



Mes compétences :
SAP-netweaver- Business
SAP PLM
manage Product Diversity
core model configuration management
Supply Chain
Successful development
Successful deployment
SAP
Procurement
Inventory Management
IS Business unit management
Configuration Management
CAD/CAM
Assembly Lines

Entreprises

  • Alstom Transport - Configuration and Change management & Director

    2011 - maintenant * In charge of the product configuration management process for the La Rochelle Engineering Dpt
    (320 people)
    * Implemented a new coherent approach between all stakeholders within the organization :
    Engineering, Industrial, Sourcing, Supply Chain, Testing, Safety and Warranty,
    * Successful development of a workflow supported by SAP & PLM system to monitor and control
    (KPIs) of the configuration process, to secure procurement of the first train in assembly line and
    ensure the serial go.
    * Implemented a new coherent approach to manage Product Diversity for the new range of Citadis
    product,

  • Alstom Transport - Information System Director

    1994 - 2011 * In charge of the ERP(SAP) & PLM solution center, located in La Rochelle ;
    * Designed a Core model according to Business strategy, rules and Business process (focus on
    industrial one).
    * Defined a roll out methodology for success. Core Model governance, putting in place operational
    Change Control Board for core model configuration management within plants
    * Successful deployment (Quality, Cost, Delay) within the European plants (Barcelona, Belfort,
    Colleferro, Katowice, Reichoffen, Valenciennes)
    * Return on investment mastered all along the deployment phase (external budget 20 M EUR ) ;
    * Manager of the IS La Rochelle Base Office in charge of IS Business unit management, ensuring
    permanent contact with engineering & Industrial team (my customers).

  • GEC ALSTOM - Project Manager

    1988 - 1994 * In charge of the Information system plan. Program, including IS architecture, design and roll out of
    new PLM & ERP systems (24 month, external budget 2.5 M EUR , internal staff: 20 people).

  • COGEMA - Engineer

    1986 - 1988 charge of the technical database design & chemical process simulations

  • MATRA DEFENSE - R&D Engineer

    1984 - 1985 In charge of CAD/CAM systems (EUCLID) and structure calculation

Formations

Réseau