Francis MASSOLIN

SHANGHAI

En résumé

More than 20 years’ experience in the IT industry, with a very broad scope ranging from E-Commerce projects to system administration.

Speaking engagements and clients include Air France, Carrefour, Selfridges, IBM, Oracle. I am widely recognised for my expertise in project management and thus will ensure that your website is released on time, with all the features defined within the scope of the project.

My areas of expertise include supply chain management, multichannel strategy, e-commerce solutions benchmarking, 3rd party software integrations with e-commerce platforms, and e-commerce projects internationalisation and localisation from and to the APAC region.

Mes compétences :
Windows server
Release management
MySQL
Risk management
Oracle 10g
Administration système
Administration réseaux
UNIX
Project management
EDI
Change Management

Entreprises

  • FojProject Ltd. - Project & Account Director

    2011 - maintenant FOJ Project Ltd. offers a one-stop E-Commerce service in China, including e-Store set-up and operation, digital marketing, third party logistic (3PL) and fulfilment, customer service, IT system, product import and B2B fulfilment.
    With our help and through our local partnerships, your company will execute its business strategy, in order to offer your products and services to Chinese customers with lower risk investment. Thus achieving sales and customer satisfactions through a better Time to Market (TTM).

  • Sentry Software - Release Manager

    2008 - 2011 Evaluate Deficiencies in Current Project Management Control practice.
    Design solutions for gaps in Control Practices and associated metrics.
    Produce time-reporting.
    Roll out standard project templates and resource profiles to CEO.
    Implement software packages, creating a production database of projects information.
    Monitor and control key projects from a metrics standpoint.
    Participate in Project Board decisions to adjust projects for out-of-control conditions.
    Provide resource supply/demand forecasts that support good staffing decisions by IT management.

  • OCTA FRANCE - IT Manager

    Conflans Ste Honorine 2007 - 2008 In charge of a team of 3 consultants.
    Divalto ERP Support and Project Manager.
    Ensured that OCTA meets or exceeds its Service Level Agreement.

  • INFLUE - Generix Group - IT Technical Consultant

    2006 - 2007 Provided an in-country operational focal point for the management of Carrefour, Danone, Reckitt, Unilever...

    Provided support on procurement softwares integration projects in order to enhance the replenishment relationship between major industrial companies and their main retailers in a Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) mode with Electronic Data Interchange (EDI).

Formations

