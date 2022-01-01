Francis MASSOLIN

More than 20 years’ experience in the IT industry, with a very broad scope ranging from E-Commerce projects to system administration.



Speaking engagements and clients include Air France, Carrefour, Selfridges, IBM, Oracle. I am widely recognised for my expertise in project management and thus will ensure that your website is released on time, with all the features defined within the scope of the project.



My areas of expertise include supply chain management, multichannel strategy, e-commerce solutions benchmarking, 3rd party software integrations with e-commerce platforms, and e-commerce projects internationalisation and localisation from and to the APAC region.



Mes compétences :

Windows server

Release management

MySQL

Risk management

Oracle 10g

Administration système

Administration réseaux

UNIX

Project management

EDI

Change Management