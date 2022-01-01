Franck AKPADJI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Corbeil dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft SharePoint
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VMware
TCP/IP
SQL
Personal Home Page
Oracle
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Macromedia Flash
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Linux Red Hat
Linux
Joomla!
IP
IMS
HTML
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
CICS/ESA
CATIA
Active Directory
Audit
Toshiba Hardware
CA ArcServe