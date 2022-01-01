Menu

Franck AKPADJI

Paris

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft SharePoint
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VMware
TCP/IP
SQL
Personal Home Page
Oracle
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Macromedia Flash
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Linux Red Hat
Linux
Joomla!
IP
IMS
HTML
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
CICS/ESA
CATIA
Active Directory
Audit
Toshiba Hardware
CA ArcServe

Entreprises

  • APF Entreprises - Technicien Informatique Gestionnaire du parc informatique en CDD

    Paris 2015 - maintenant SITE de Noisy 93 : Audit du parc : refonte partiel du système informatique. Gestion des
    prestataires externes (câblage complet du site). Gestion des lecteurs réseaux. NAS. Mise
    en des imprimantes Konica.
    Renouvellement du parc sous xp. Mise en place de Glpi, Nagios,
    Gestion des utilisateurs dans l'active directory, GPO.

    SITE de Pantin : Mise en place d'un serveur 2012 pour centraliser le parc dans un
    domaine. Arcserve pour la sauvegarde. Antivirus. Active directory, GPO

    SITE d'Orly : Audit du parc. Refonte partiel du réseau. Mise en place d'un routeur
    sonicwall T210. Imprimante Toshiba.
    Configuration des imprimantes Toshiba en réseau. Création des lecteurs réseau pour
    partage de fichiers. Active directory. GPO. PRTG

  • SCC Technologies - Technicien informatique

    2014 - maintenant (Site Renault de Lardy) Migration du parc informatique
    Migration xp vers seven, de messagerie outlook 2010,
    Masterisation des pcs.

  • SCC FRANCE - Technicien Informatique

    NANTERRE 2014 - 2014 Migration xp vers seven, de messagerie outlook 2010,
    Masterisation des pcs.
    Vérification des nouveaux postes déployés
    Test et correction des remontées d'incidents
    Gestion du parc informatique et inventaire.
    Mise en réseau de nouveau poste.

  • SIT-Informatique - SIT-Informatique administrateur systèmes

    2012 - 2013 Etudes et mise en place d'une architecture réseau.
    Mise en place de serveur 2008 R2, les rôles et certaines fonctionnalités.
    Déploiement de logiciel par la stratégie de groupe GPO.
    Installation de seveur Sql 2008
    Mise en place de serveur exchange 2010.
    Intégration des PC en réseau.

    Etudes et mise en place d'une plate-forme collaborative de sharepoint 2010.
    Installation sharepoint 2010 pour intranet. Partage de dossiers
    Configuration d'une salle de vidéo conférence.
    Polycom HDX 6000
    Inventaire du parc.
    Réception et gestion de stock informatique.
    Rédaction de la documentation et de la procédure de sécurité réseaux.

  • SPIE - Administrateur systèmes et réseaux

    Cergy 2012 - 2013 Etudes et mise en place d'une architecture réseau.
    Mise en place de serveur 2008 R2, les rôles et certaines fonctionnalités.
    Déploiement de logiciel par la stratégie de groupe GPO.
    Installation de seveur Sql 2008
    Mise en place de serveur exchange 2010.
    Intégration des PC en réseau.

    Etudes et mise en place d'une plate-forme collaborative de sharepoint 2010.
    Installation sharepoint 2010 pour intranet. Partage de dossiers
    Configuration d'une salle de vidéo conférence.
    Polycom HDX 6000
    Inventaire du parc.
    Réception et gestion de stock informatique.
    Rédaction de la procédure de sécurité réseaux.

  • Cnam Rhône Alpes - Technicien

    Lyon 2011 - 2012 Gestion de parc informatique. Dépannage, sauvegarde
    restauration des pcs.
    Mise en réseau des imprimantes (toshiba).
    Environnements Windows xp et Seven ; Messagerie Outlook 2003 et 2010
    Mise à jour de l'antivirus, des applications métiers.
    Utilisation des logiciels bureautiques ,

  • Supertec - Technicien

    2011 - 2012 Gestion de parc informatique. Dépannage, sauvegarde
    restauration des pcs.
    Mise en réseau des imprimantes (toshiba).
    Environnements Windows xp et Seven ; Messagerie Outlook 2003 et 2010
    Mise à jour de l'antivirus, des applications métiers.
    Utilisation des logiciels bureautiques ,

  • Sit-informatique - Magasinier

    CAUDAN 2004 - 2012 Etude et mise en pratique de la gestion des stocks informatisés
    - Mise en place de procédures d'amélioration de la gestion des stocks ;
    - Réception des marchandises : déchargement, reconnaissance, vérification des produits, tri et classement,

  • Loxam - Magasinier

    CAUDAN 2004 - 2012 Etude et mise en pratique de la gestion des stocks informatisés
    - Mise en place de procédures d'amélioration de la gestion des stocks ;
    - Réception des marchandises : déchargement, reconnaissance, vérification des produits,
    tri et classement,
    Diplômes
    2012 Certificat de compétences : Administrateur des machines en réseaux (bac +4)

Formations

Réseau