Cédric GRIGNARD

Managing a new initiative requires creativity, innovation and confidence.



This clearly leads our new mission within the Invest in Lyon agency to attract Foreign Direct Investment related to smart cities onto our territory.



Beyond identifying the right cutting edge technology and the best match solutions to complete the Lyon's smart environment, we must apply the (r)evolution observed in the urban management to ourselves - being mobile, radical and daring.



Investment promotion as being our core mission, I am building up a highly-skilled network to bring the best innovations to Lyon's economy.



With a significant experience in international economic development from different perspectives, I have the chance to work with a very dedicated team, bringing added-value solutions from a business stand point, and offering high-value connections to startups but also majors.



My multidisciplinary background (Business, Management, International Affairs, Anthropology) serves my mission as a Development professional in trade promotion through a comprehensive understanding of the wide issues involved in inward investments.



