Cédric GRIGNARD

LYON

En résumé

Managing a new initiative requires creativity, innovation and confidence.

This clearly leads our new mission within the Invest in Lyon agency to attract Foreign Direct Investment related to smart cities onto our territory.

Beyond identifying the right cutting edge technology and the best match solutions to complete the Lyon's smart environment, we must apply the (r)evolution observed in the urban management to ourselves - being mobile, radical and daring.

Investment promotion as being our core mission, I am building up a highly-skilled network to bring the best innovations to Lyon's economy.

With a significant experience in international economic development from different perspectives, I have the chance to work with a very dedicated team, bringing added-value solutions from a business stand point, and offering high-value connections to startups but also majors.

My multidisciplinary background (Business, Management, International Affairs, Anthropology) serves my mission as a Development professional in trade promotion through a comprehensive understanding of the wide issues involved in inward investments.

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Business Development & Management
Développement
International
International affairs
Investments
Management
Management de projet
Silicon

Entreprises

  • Invest in France Agency North America - Director Business Development

    2011 - 2014 Identify projects in Foreign Direct Investments of US corporates in Europe
    Support the decision-making process of the US companies by presenting business opportunities in France

  • ADERLY - Responsable Business Unit

    2007 - 2011 Domaine d'activité: développement de Lyon et de son agglomération en facilitant l'implantation d'entreprises françaises et étrangères

    Mission:
    Augmenter la visibilité de Lyon en
    * incitant des entreprises à renommée internationale à s'implanter sur la région de Lyon
    * conseillant et accompagnant les entreprises dans leur processus de changement, en facilitant leur implantation

  • FLP Ingénierie - Consultant en Ressources Humaines

    2006 - 2007 Domaine d'activité: conseil en ressources humaines spécialisé dans l'accompagnement sur les thématiques du projet professionnel, la mobilité, le coaching et la reconversion

  • AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION - Chargé de Clientèle - Lyon

    2004 - 2006

  • IOCC - Responsable de Programme - Bosnie

    2001 - 2003 Domaine d’activité: Développement

    Missions:
    * Prospecter les marchés (micro-finance, BTP, agroalimentaire, conseil aux institutions locales)
    * Elaborer des propositions commerciales pour nos clients (la Commission Européenne, le gouvernement américain, les Nations Unies)
    * Participer à la vente et superviser le suivi des prestations de services pour nos clients

  • MSF - Chef de Projet - Erythrée, Colombie

    2000 - 2001 Domaine d’activité: Assistance médicale

  • PSF - Chef de Projet - Bosnie

    1999 - 2000 Domaine d’activité: Distribution pharmaceutique

    Mission:
    * Coordonner les activités opérationnelles, administrative et logistiques des projets

  • Solidarités - Chef de Projet - Bosnie

    1998 - 1998 Domaine d’activité: Assistance humanitaire

    Mission:
    * Coordonner les activités opérationnelles, administratives et logistiques des projets de construction et agricole

