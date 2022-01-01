Menu

Franck BLANCHET

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

BEAUCOUP DE REFLEXION ET NON BEAUCOUP DE CONNAISSANCE, VOILA A QUOI IL FAUT TENDRE. C'EST CE QUE J'ESSAYE DE FAIRE AU QUOTIDIEN, DANS MON TRAVAIL MAIS EGALEMENT DANS MA VIE PERSONNELLE.
Designer et directeur artistique aguerri. Aime partager et entreprendre. Créatif, rigoureux et dynamique.


LOTS OF REFLECTION AND NOT MUCH KNOWLEDGE HERE WHAT SHOULD TENDER.
THAT'S WHAT I TRY TO MAKE EVERY DAY IN MY WORK BUT ALSO IN MY PERSONAL LIFE.
Seasoned designer and art director. Love to share and take. Creative, rigorous and dynamic.

http://www.pixelsingenierie.net/
http://www.lacreafrancaise.fr/
http://franckblanchet.prosite.com/

Mes compétences :
Communication
Création
Design
Édition
Edition Print
Flyers
Graphisme
Identité Visuelle
Illustration
Luxe
Mode
Packaging
Print
Publicité
Stylisme
Webdesign
Web design
After Effect CS5

Entreprises

  • Pixels Ingénierie - Directeur de création

    2014 - maintenant http://www.pixelsingenierie.net/

    Le Studio Digital

  • La Créa Française - Fondateur, rédacteur en chef

    2013 - maintenant Le premier bloc-notes dédié à la créa et aux créatifs français.
    News, interviews, évènements, points de vue.... vous saurez enfin qui sont ces talents français et quels sont les projets qui se font près de chez vous.

    www.lacreafrancaise.fr

  • Relax Massage - Directeur artistique

    2009 - 2010

  • GOLIMAR - Directeur de la création

    2009 - maintenant

  • WAD MAGAZINE - Graphiste - Designer

    2007 - 2007

  • SMOKING NO SMOKING - Directeur de la création -stylisme

    2007 - 2009

  • Al Dente - agence de communication pour les marques de Luxe - Designer - directeur artistique

    2006 - 2007

  • FAIREPLAY - Merchandiser - Designer

    Écully 2003 - 2005

  • IOTA DESIGN - Designer

    2002 - 2003

  • Babouche - Designer

    Paris-12E-Arrondissement 2002 - 2003

  • MARQUET - Scénographe - Graphiste

    2001 - 2002

