Franck BLANCHET

BEAUCOUP DE REFLEXION ET NON BEAUCOUP DE CONNAISSANCE, VOILA A QUOI IL FAUT TENDRE. C'EST CE QUE J'ESSAYE DE FAIRE AU QUOTIDIEN, DANS MON TRAVAIL MAIS EGALEMENT DANS MA VIE PERSONNELLE.
Designer et directeur artistique aguerri. Aime partager et entreprendre. Créatif, rigoureux et dynamique.
LOTS OF REFLECTION AND NOT MUCH KNOWLEDGE HERE WHAT SHOULD TENDER.
THAT'S WHAT I TRY TO MAKE EVERY DAY IN MY WORK BUT ALSO IN MY PERSONAL LIFE.
Seasoned designer and art director. Love to share and take. Creative, rigorous and dynamic.
http://www.pixelsingenierie.net/
http://www.lacreafrancaise.fr/
http://franckblanchet.prosite.com/
Mes compétences :
Communication
Création
Design
Édition
Edition Print
Flyers
Graphisme
Identité Visuelle
Illustration
Luxe
Mode
Packaging
Print
Publicité
Stylisme
Webdesign
Web design
After Effect CS5