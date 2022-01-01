Franck BLANCHET

BEAUCOUP DE REFLEXION ET NON BEAUCOUP DE CONNAISSANCE, VOILA A QUOI IL FAUT TENDRE. C'EST CE QUE J'ESSAYE DE FAIRE AU QUOTIDIEN, DANS MON TRAVAIL MAIS EGALEMENT DANS MA VIE PERSONNELLE.

Designer et directeur artistique aguerri. Aime partager et entreprendre. Créatif, rigoureux et dynamique.





LOTS OF REFLECTION AND NOT MUCH KNOWLEDGE HERE WHAT SHOULD TENDER.

THAT'S WHAT I TRY TO MAKE EVERY DAY IN MY WORK BUT ALSO IN MY PERSONAL LIFE.

Seasoned designer and art director. Love to share and take. Creative, rigorous and dynamic.



http://www.pixelsingenierie.net/

http://www.lacreafrancaise.fr/

http://franckblanchet.prosite.com/



Mes compétences :

Communication

Création

Design

Édition

Edition Print

Flyers

Graphisme

Identité Visuelle

Illustration

Luxe

Mode

Packaging

Print

Publicité

Stylisme

Webdesign

Web design

After Effect CS5