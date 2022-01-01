Franck BOUCHERIE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Directeur Executif
Experis
Public Company; Staffing and Recruiting industry
July 2010 – Present (1 year 2 months) PARIS
Executive Director Experis, in charge of financial services and public sector as well as international development.
Founding partner
Stealth Consulting
Privately Held; Staffing and Recruiting industry
April 2001 – July 2010 (9 years 4 months) Paris Area, France
Set up Stealth consulting, executive search firm specialized in IT consulting assigments.
After successfuly operating in the French Market for nearly 10 years, the company was acquired by the Manpower group with a view to strengthen their permanent recruitement business under the Experis brand name.
DIRECTOR
Morgan Howard
Privately Held; Staffing and Recruiting industry
2000 – 2001 (1 year)
In charge of global IT accounts accross Europe for Morgan Howard conducted searches in Europe and ASIA PAC.
MANAGER
Michael Page
Public Company; MPI.L; Staffing and Recruiting industry
February 1998 – December 1999 (1 year 11 months)
was a manager at MICHAEL PAGE in the Paris marketing and sales recruitment division
AREA SALES MANAGER
Danone
Privately Held; Food Production industry
January 1995 – February 1998 (3 years 2 months) Nord - Pas-De-Calais, France
I was in charge of the sale of danone dairy products in the retail division
AREA SALES MANAGER AUSTRALIA
Danone
Privately Held; Food Production industry
January 1991 – January 1995 (4 years 1 month) Sydney Area, Australia
Sales&marketing of KRONENBOURG beer and Evian water in Australia
Trainee
Danone
Privately Held; Food Production industry
June 1990 – November 1990 (6 months) Greater Los Angeles Area
I was in charge of promoting Evian Water in the on premise outlets in LA / Santa Monica County
Education
Institut Supérieur de Gestion
1988 – 1991
Lycée Kleber
Classe préparatoires HEC
1987 – 1988
Lycée Kléber
Baccalauréat C
1986 – 1987
Additional Information
Groups and Associations:
Membre de l'Automobile Club d
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Vente
Entrepreneur
Conseil