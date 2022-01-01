Franck BOUCHERIE

Directeur Executif

Experis

Public Company; Staffing and Recruiting industry

July 2010 – Present (1 year 2 months) PARIS



Executive Director Experis, in charge of financial services and public sector as well as international development.

Founding partner

Stealth Consulting

Privately Held; Staffing and Recruiting industry

April 2001 – July 2010 (9 years 4 months) Paris Area, France



Set up Stealth consulting, executive search firm specialized in IT consulting assigments.

After successfuly operating in the French Market for nearly 10 years, the company was acquired by the Manpower group with a view to strengthen their permanent recruitement business under the Experis brand name.

DIRECTOR

Morgan Howard

Privately Held; Staffing and Recruiting industry

2000 – 2001 (1 year)



In charge of global IT accounts accross Europe for Morgan Howard conducted searches in Europe and ASIA PAC.

MANAGER

Michael Page

Public Company; MPI.L; Staffing and Recruiting industry

February 1998 – December 1999 (1 year 11 months)



was a manager at MICHAEL PAGE in the Paris marketing and sales recruitment division

AREA SALES MANAGER

Danone

Privately Held; Food Production industry

January 1995 – February 1998 (3 years 2 months) Nord - Pas-De-Calais, France



I was in charge of the sale of danone dairy products in the retail division

AREA SALES MANAGER AUSTRALIA

Danone

Privately Held; Food Production industry

January 1991 – January 1995 (4 years 1 month) Sydney Area, Australia



Sales&marketing of KRONENBOURG beer and Evian water in Australia

Trainee

Danone

Privately Held; Food Production industry

June 1990 – November 1990 (6 months) Greater Los Angeles Area



I was in charge of promoting Evian Water in the on premise outlets in LA / Santa Monica County

Education



Institut Supérieur de Gestion

1988 – 1991



Lycée Kleber

Classe préparatoires HEC

1987 – 1988



Lycée Kléber

Baccalauréat C

1986 – 1987



Additional Information



Groups and Associations:

Membre de l'Automobile Club d



Mes compétences :

Ressources humaines

Vente

Entrepreneur

Conseil