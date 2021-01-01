Menu

Franck COUTUREAU

LE CHESNAY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
J2EE
JCMS
MVC
Spring
Spring mvc
Struts
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Jalios - Consultant Service Professionnel

    LE CHESNAY 2013 - maintenant Conseil - Expertise - Développement - Installation - Formation - Support autour de l'offre JCMS de Jalios.

  • TASK - Analyste développeur confirmé - Chef de projet

    2005 - 2013 Analyse et réalisation de solution applicative Web (J2EE) et
    conduite de projet informatique.

  • Linedata Services - Analyste développeur

    Neuilly sur seine 2001 - 2005

  • ARCTIS - Développeur

    1999 - 2001

Formations

  • GRETA De La Défense (Puteaux)

    Puteaux 1999 - 2001 BTS

    Informatique de Gestion

Réseau