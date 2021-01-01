Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Franck COUTUREAU
Franck COUTUREAU
LE CHESNAY
En résumé
Mes compétences :
J2EE
JCMS
MVC
Spring
Spring mvc
Struts
Gestion de projet
Jalios
- Consultant Service Professionnel
LE CHESNAY
2013 - maintenant
Conseil - Expertise - Développement - Installation - Formation - Support autour de l'offre JCMS de Jalios.
TASK
- Analyste développeur confirmé - Chef de projet
2005 - 2013
Analyse et réalisation de solution applicative Web (J2EE) et
conduite de projet informatique.
Linedata Services
- Analyste développeur
Neuilly sur seine
2001 - 2005
ARCTIS
- Développeur
1999 - 2001
GRETA De La Défense (Puteaux)
Puteaux
1999 - 2001
BTS
Informatique de Gestion
Alain MOUEN-NJOH
Benoît DISSERT
Jean-François PELLIER
Jeremy BIRON
Ludovic SMADJA
Philippe BÉRARD
Sandrine PELOUAS
Sylvain DEVAUX
Vincent SERRANO
Xuan Tuong LE