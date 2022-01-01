Retail
Franck DUFRESNE
Franck DUFRESNE
Brebières
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ID Logistics
- Chef d' équipe secteur GDS
Brebières (62117)
2016 - maintenant
ID Logistics
- Gestionnaire de stock
Lesquin
2014 - 2016
DHL
- Gestionnaire de stock
Lesquin
2012 - 2014
DHL
- Cariste
Sainghin-en-Mélantois (59262)
2010 - 2012
exel dhl
- Mission site précaire (admin expédition,préparation)
Lesquin
2005 - 2010
exel
- Admin préparation,expédition,cariste...........
1996 - 2005
Formations
Lycée Baggio De Lille
Lille
1988 - 1991
bac F2
Notre Dame De La Paix
Lille
1984 - 1988
BEPC
Réseau
Aurelien PFAFF
Basile DINETY
Cyril BASSOUL
Frédéric CHAREL
Jean-Baptiste D'HONDT
Julien VINCENT
Olivier BETOURNE
Philippe LOGEZ
Théo PETERSON
