Franck FESSEMAZ
Franck FESSEMAZ
ALBERTVILLE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sonepar France
- Commercial itinerant grand compte nationnaux
2020 - maintenant
Real
- Directeur d' agence
2013 - maintenant
Comptoir lyonnais d'electricite
- Directeur d' agence
2009 - 2012
Gestion d'une agence. Assurer le développement du CA.
Management d'une équipe.
Comptoir Lyonnais d' electricité
- TCI
1997 - 2008
Prospection,Suivie developpement de la clientèle.
Formations
Lycée Paul Heroult
St Jean De Maurienne
1993 - 1995
BTS
Arman OZCELIK
Caroline JARRE
Cécile SAVOYE
Genin Lhomier LIONEL
Jose Manuel CRENES
Margaux JANIN
Marie-Hélène LELONG
Stéphane FESSEMAZ
Stéphanie ZAMPIN
Thomas CHANOURDIE