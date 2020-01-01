Menu

Franck MOREAUX

Clamart

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Automobile
Mécanique
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Novares - GT1 Program Director

    Clamart 2018 - maintenant NOVARES – German & Tier 1 Business Unit – Loehne/Munich/Monaco/Lens/Janovice
    Program Director for German OEM & Tier 1 suppliers
    Manage 11 project teams (5 Loehne+2 Monaco+1 Munich+1 Lens+1 Janovice+ 1 Chennai)
    Customers = BMW, VW, Skoda, Seat, Ford, Faurecia, IAC
    Products = Air register, Interior Trims, Deco trims, Engine components
    Project = 20 active projects with 324 injection tooling for 32M€/year

  • Novares - Project Manager

    Clamart 2011 - 2018 NOVARES (Mecaplast) (tier 1 supplier - 13K people - 1,6 B€/y) - Engine Skills Center
    Project Manager on
    Mc Laren Senna - Air Induction System for low volume & height performance
    Design + Prototype + Mass production phases in 1 step with very short Leadtime.
    Innovation for weight reduction – SOP in 2018
    GM & SGM - CSS D2UC – Air Induction System for new CSS powertrain generation
    Air Induction system for 3 powertrains – Proto phase
    GM & SGM - D2UC - Chevrolet Equinox & Buick Terrain in Mexico & China
    Air Induction system for 5 powertrains – SOP 2017
    750k vh/year – 124Mi $ - 15 molds - Building new plant in Mexico.
    Manage program implementation from RFQ to production with accuracy.
    Ensure that customer milestones, quality standards & OEM spec were met.
    Central point for global business with US Tech Center & worldwide Sales & OEM plant.
    Customer reliable follow-through and clear communication with confidence.
    Manage project core team in France & local team member in China, USA & Mexico.
    SGM - D2UB - Buick Envision in China – 3 complete Air induction system with 280k vehicle/year - 10 injection molds – In mass production from Oct 2014.
    New plant starting in Yantai - China with customer award after 1 year of production thanks quality result in plant & warranty.

  • Valeo - Chef de Projet Serrures

    Paris 2008 - 2011 VALEO Security System – Latch division in Abbeville, Project Department.
    Project Manager on
    BVH2’ PSA – Full new latch standard – 2M latch/y for New C4 Picasso & 308.
    S3M PSA (207, C4 Picasso, Jumpy, C4 China) with production in Slovakia & Chine.
    Manage project from RFQ to win business until mass production with more than 50 modifications managed with customer for smooth implementation.
    Manage local & slovak team.

  • Valeo - Responsable Qualité Projet S3M

    Paris 2005 - 2008 S3M Project Quality Manager
    VALEO Kosice (Slovakia) Customer Interface for OEM tech center & OEM plant.
    Raise the Quality level to reach Customer target with project team member & plant.

  • Valeo - Responsable Qualité UAP

    Paris 2003 - 2005 Division Serrures à Abbeville, Département Production.
    Interface Qualité sur les différents sites européens PSA/ Faurecia / Lear Corporation
    Pilotage des plans d’actions pour chaque retour chaîne (Quick Response Quality Control) Amélioration du niveau de qualité interne avec services Achats/Méthodes/Production
    Gestion des Retours Garantie de la Division Serrures (analyse – reporting – plans d’actions)

