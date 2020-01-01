Franck MOREAUX

Mes compétences :
Automobile
Mécanique
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Novares
- GT1 Program Director
Clamart2018 - maintenantNOVARES – German & Tier 1 Business Unit – Loehne/Munich/Monaco/Lens/Janovice
Program Director for German OEM & Tier 1 suppliers
Manage 11 project teams (5 Loehne+2 Monaco+1 Munich+1 Lens+1 Janovice+ 1 Chennai)
Customers = BMW, VW, Skoda, Seat, Ford, Faurecia, IAC
Products = Air register, Interior Trims, Deco trims, Engine components
Project = 20 active projects with 324 injection tooling for 32M€/year
Novares
- Project Manager
Clamart2011 - 2018NOVARES (Mecaplast) (tier 1 supplier - 13K people - 1,6 B€/y) - Engine Skills Center
Project Manager on
Mc Laren Senna - Air Induction System for low volume & height performance
Design + Prototype + Mass production phases in 1 step with very short Leadtime.
Innovation for weight reduction – SOP in 2018
GM & SGM - CSS D2UC – Air Induction System for new CSS powertrain generation
Air Induction system for 3 powertrains – Proto phase
GM & SGM - D2UC - Chevrolet Equinox & Buick Terrain in Mexico & China
Air Induction system for 5 powertrains – SOP 2017
750k vh/year – 124Mi $ - 15 molds - Building new plant in Mexico.
Manage program implementation from RFQ to production with accuracy.
Ensure that customer milestones, quality standards & OEM spec were met.
Central point for global business with US Tech Center & worldwide Sales & OEM plant.
Customer reliable follow-through and clear communication with confidence.
Manage project core team in France & local team member in China, USA & Mexico.
SGM - D2UB - Buick Envision in China – 3 complete Air induction system with 280k vehicle/year - 10 injection molds – In mass production from Oct 2014.
New plant starting in Yantai - China with customer award after 1 year of production thanks quality result in plant & warranty.
Valeo
- Chef de Projet Serrures
Paris2008 - 2011VALEO Security System – Latch division in Abbeville, Project Department.
Project Manager on
BVH2’ PSA – Full new latch standard – 2M latch/y for New C4 Picasso & 308.
S3M PSA (207, C4 Picasso, Jumpy, C4 China) with production in Slovakia & Chine.
Manage project from RFQ to win business until mass production with more than 50 modifications managed with customer for smooth implementation.
Manage local & slovak team.
Valeo
- Responsable Qualité Projet S3M
Paris2005 - 2008S3M Project Quality Manager
VALEO Kosice (Slovakia) Customer Interface for OEM tech center & OEM plant.
Raise the Quality level to reach Customer target with project team member & plant.
Valeo
- Responsable Qualité UAP
Paris2003 - 2005Division Serrures à Abbeville, Département Production.
Interface Qualité sur les différents sites européens PSA/ Faurecia / Lear Corporation
Pilotage des plans d’actions pour chaque retour chaîne (Quick Response Quality Control) Amélioration du niveau de qualité interne avec services Achats/Méthodes/Production
Gestion des Retours Garantie de la Division Serrures (analyse – reporting – plans d’actions)