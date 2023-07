Franck SERANO

I have aquired 29 + years expertise in Air Cargo Handling and Operations.

Providing excellence to Airlines and Freight Forwarders.

Cargo operations, Warehousing, Ramp, Trucking, Safety, Security are part of my skills.

I have held several management positions, such as Regional VP, Managing Director,BDM in Europe, Mexico, United States, allowing me to get an international experience, working in multicultural and multilingual environments. I have managed large and complex teams.



Specialties: Ground and cargo handling for airlines, operations, sales, quality, management, financial , prospection..



I have also the opportunity to be a temporary lecturer at Institut Universitaire de Formation et de Recherche du Transport Aérien (IFURTA), For Master 2 students, (Université Paul Cézanne, Aix Marseille III Faculté de Droit et Science Politique d'Aix-Marseille).



