Franck WATTEAU

Lille

En résumé

Fonctionnaire de collectivités territoriales depuis 2009, j'occupe actuellement un poste de responsable d'une équipe de 10 chefs de projets informatique.

Mes compétences :
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
UML/OMT
Object Oriented Analysis/Design
MySQL
IBM Visual Age
Visual Basic 6
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft SQL Server
COBOL
JQuery
XML
WebSphere MQ
WebLogic Enterprise Application Server
VAX/VMS
UNIX
Struts Web Application Framework
SQL
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Linux
JavaScript
Java
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
IBM WebSphere
HTML5
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Business Objects
Borland JBuilder
Oracle Database

Entreprises

  • Métropole Européenne de Lille - Responsable d'équipe

    Lille 2014 - maintenant Responsable de l'équipe « Projets des Métiers Fonctionnels » couvrant le périmètre
    * Pilotage et Finance (Projet ORION, progiciel de gestion financière / Business Object / ...) ;
    * Process Interne (Projet NOTILUS, dématérialisation des frais de mission / ...)
    Référent SDSI du Domaine « Pilotage et Finance »

  • Métropole Européenne de Lille - Schéma Directeur & Chef de projet Informatique

    Lille 2009 - 2013 Référent SDSI au sein du Domaine Finance
    Chef de projet des outils :
    - Grand Angle, progiciel financier couvrant la préparation et l'exécution budgétaire, l'exécution des marchés publics et la gestion des subventions de la Collectivité ;
    - Windette, logiciel de gestion de la Dette ;
    - PhotoTech, outil permettant la mutualisation des photos de la Collectivité ;

  • UNIS - Chef de Projet

    2001 - 2008 - Intégration du Service Architecture chez Damart (1 an)
    - Gestion du parc applicatif de la société Décathlon (4 ans)
    - Mission d'interopérabilité pour la banque CPH (1 an)
    - Réalisation d'une application B2B pour la société COM-AS (1 an)

Formations

Réseau