Francois BIGRAT

Louveciennes

En résumé

Profile on LinkedIn

http://www.linkedin.com/in/francoisbigrat

Project Director Certified in 2009

15 years of Project Management
Including 12 years in International Context
And 10 years of International and Multi-Brand Project Governance

Harmonization and optimization of Business Processes
Marketing / Product Development / Industrialization / IS

Pharmaceutic, Beauty, Food and Beverage.

Mes compétences :
Business Process Management
Enterprise Project Portfolio Management
Project Management Office
Project Portfolio Management
Product Lifecycle Management
Business Transformation

Entreprises

  • Aptar - Director, Project Portfolio Management

    Louveciennes 2015 - maintenant

  • Aptar - Director, Head of Program Management Office

    Louveciennes 2014 - 2015

  • Aptar - Senior Manager, PLM Business Process

    Louveciennes 2010 - 2014

  • Aptargroup Inc - Responsable du domaine PLM

    Louveciennes 2007 - 2010

  • VALOIS - Responsable CAO / PDM

    2003 - 2007

  • PTC - Consultant Avant-Vente Senior

    États-Unis 1997 - 2003

Formations