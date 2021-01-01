Menu

Francois BRUYANT

Issy-les-Moulineaux

En résumé

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT,
PROJECT MANAGEMENT,
ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES & INFRASTRUCTURE,
(public transport, energy & waste management)

Main skills
* Management of large multi-field and multi-cultural projects
* Design & Build knowledge on construction fields and environmental services
* International development (Private & Public), Middle-East & Europe
* Commercial negotiation, private and public sectors
* Administration, Contractual and Dispute resolution management

Mes compétences :
Management de projets
Développement international
Infrastructures de transport
Traitement des déchets
Transport de personnes
PROJECT MANAGEMENT
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Entreprises

  • Transdev - Director of Projects

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2009 - maintenant Corporate Bid Team Management, On-street & Off-street Parking Management, Senior Business Development International

  • VEOLIA PROPRETE - Directeur Grands Projets

    Paris 1998 - 2009

  • EIFFAGE - Directeur Technique, puis Directeur Regional

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 1992 - 1997

  • VINCI - Directeur Travaux, puis Directeur de Filiale

    Rueil-Malmaison Cedex 1980 - 1992

  • RAZEL - Directeur de Travaux

    Saclay 1977 - 1980

Formations