Francois BRUYANT

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT,
PROJECT MANAGEMENT,
ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES & INFRASTRUCTURE,
(public transport, energy & waste management)
Main skills
* Management of large multi-field and multi-cultural projects
* Design & Build knowledge on construction fields and environmental services
* International development (Private & Public), Middle-East & Europe
* Commercial negotiation, private and public sectors
* Administration, Contractual and Dispute resolution management
Mes compétences :
Management de projets
Développement international
Infrastructures de transport
Traitement des déchets
Transport de personnes
