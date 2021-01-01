Francois BRUYANT

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT,

PROJECT MANAGEMENT,

ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES & INFRASTRUCTURE,

(public transport, energy & waste management)



Main skills

* Management of large multi-field and multi-cultural projects

* Design & Build knowledge on construction fields and environmental services

* International development (Private & Public), Middle-East & Europe

* Commercial negotiation, private and public sectors

* Administration, Contractual and Dispute resolution management



Mes compétences :

Management de projets

Développement international

Infrastructures de transport

Traitement des déchets

Transport de personnes

PROJECT MANAGEMENT

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT