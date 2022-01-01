Menu

François COMMUNAL

PARIS

En résumé

Graduated from ESSEC Business School and University of Paris Sud (Master in business law), François Communal is member of the Paris Bar since 2005.

Currently senior adviser at the Mulliez Family Office, his activities include M&A and financing, restructuring, corporate governance, stock market regulations as well as legal implementation of various cross disciplinary projects. He regularly deals with the negotiation and implementation of private equity transactions.

Prior to joining the Mulliez Family Office, he started his career with Lacourte Balas law firm and White & Case (Paris Office) specialized in M&A and financing matters. In 2008, he joined Lagardère (Group head office) and mainly took part in international transactions (US and Japan).

Entreprises

  • Mobilis (AFM - Mulliez Family Office) - Head of Legal M&A Transactions

    2013 - maintenant

  • Lagardère - Juriste Senior (Acquisitions Internationales / M&A)

    PARIS 2008 - 2012

  • White Case - Avocat

    Paris 2007 - 2008 M&A et financement

  • Lacourte Balas et Associés - Avocat

    2004 - 2006 M&A et financement

  • Peterka & Partners (Bratislava, Slovaquie) - Juriste

    2003 - 2003

  • Peter R. Murphy & Co (Sydney, Australie) - Stagiaire

    2002 - 2002

  • 3M France - Juriste (Apprenti)

    2000 - 2001

Formations

  • 2004 - 2004

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud (Sceaux)

    Sceaux 2001 - 2002 DESS Juriste d'affaires

  • ESSEC Formation Continue (6 semaines)

    Cergy Pontoise 1998 - 2002 Cursus Droit et Chaire Finance et Gouvernement d'Entreprises

  • Lycée Du Parc

    Lyon 1996 - 1998 Classe Préparatoire

Réseau