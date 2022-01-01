Graduated from ESSEC Business School and University of Paris Sud (Master in business law), François Communal is member of the Paris Bar since 2005.



Currently senior adviser at the Mulliez Family Office, his activities include M&A and financing, restructuring, corporate governance, stock market regulations as well as legal implementation of various cross disciplinary projects. He regularly deals with the negotiation and implementation of private equity transactions.



Prior to joining the Mulliez Family Office, he started his career with Lacourte Balas law firm and White & Case (Paris Office) specialized in M&A and financing matters. In 2008, he joined Lagardère (Group head office) and mainly took part in international transactions (US and Japan).