François FOUDA
François FOUDA
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Tourisme responsable
Tourisme culturel
Tourisme
Développement touristique
Entreprises
Camer tour
- Guide touristique
2012 - maintenant
Je suis un guide touristique, mon entreprise Camer Tours vous permet de visiter le Cameroun qui est considéré comme l'Afrique en miniature. Avec nous votre voyage est assuré !
Formations
Université De Yaoundé I (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé
2009 - maintenant
Master Pro en tourisme
Pro en torisme
Réseau
Alain Bertrand DJOUTSOP LEMONGO
Aure YANKOUA BETMBE
Bernard GUÉVORTS
Galin BONG
Germain R SALLA
Hippolyte DONFACK
Kamdjo YANNICK
Karell Charlotte KONA ELOKA
Lemankreo BAKAIYANG
