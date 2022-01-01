Menu

François FOUDA

Tourisme responsable
Tourisme culturel
Tourisme
Développement touristique

  • Camer tour - Guide touristique

    2012 - maintenant Je suis un guide touristique, mon entreprise Camer Tours vous permet de visiter le Cameroun qui est considéré comme l'Afrique en miniature. Avec nous votre voyage est assuré !

  • Université De Yaoundé I (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2009 - maintenant Master Pro en tourisme

    Pro en torisme

