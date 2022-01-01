Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Francois JOLLES
Ajouter
Francois JOLLES
IUCN
Director, Global Information Systems / CIO
Gland, Suisse
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
ITIL
Gestion de projet
Informatique
Entreprises
IUCN
- Director, Global Information Systems / CIO
Informatique | Gland, Suisse
2014 - maintenant
Galderma
- Director Global IT
Informatique | Lausanne, Suisse
2011 - 2014
Bacardi-Martini BV
- IT Director EMEA
Informatique | Vernier GE, Suisse
2007 - 2010
Nestlé
- Head of Consumer Information Management
Informatique | Vevey, Suisse
2004 - 2007
Nestec
- Head of eInfrastructure
Informatique | Vevey, Suisse
2002 - 2004
Nestlé USA
- Director eBusiness Technologies
Informatique | Glendale, CA, USA
2000 - 2002
Nestlé USA
- Director IT Customer Service
Informatique | Glendale, CA, USA
1999 - 2000
Nestlé USA
- Manager Collaborative Technologies
Informatique | Glendale, CA, USA
1998 - 1999
Nestlé Canada
- Manager Information Technology Group
Informatique | North York, ON, Canada
1996 - 1998
Nestec
- Manager Office Automation Technology & Standards
Informatique | Vevey, Suisse
1991 - 1995
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Research Associate
Technique | Lausanne, Suisse
1986 - 1991
Formations
Nestlé International Training Center (La Tour De Peilz)
La Tour De Peilz
2006 - 2006
Professional Excellence in Marketing & Sales
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) (Lausanne)
Lausanne
1990 - 1990
Postgrade in Information technology
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) (Lausanne)
Lausanne
1979 - 1985
Masters of Science
Réseau
Annika ÖHLIN
Benoît DUCHÊNE
Bintou DIAGNE
Boris EFFRONT
Christian VON ALTEN
Etienne GROSJEAN
Franck GEHANNIN
Jean-Luc PASSUELLO
Ludovic ROBERT
Olivier LACOSTE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z