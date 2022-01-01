Menu

Francois JOLLES

  • IUCN
  • Director, Global Information Systems / CIO

Gland, Suisse

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
ITIL
Gestion de projet
Informatique

Entreprises

  • IUCN - Director, Global Information Systems / CIO

    Informatique | Gland, Suisse 2014 - maintenant

  • Galderma - Director Global IT

    Informatique | Lausanne, Suisse 2011 - 2014

  • Bacardi-Martini BV - IT Director EMEA

    Informatique | Vernier GE, Suisse 2007 - 2010

  • Nestlé - Head of Consumer Information Management

    Informatique | Vevey, Suisse 2004 - 2007

  • Nestec - Head of eInfrastructure

    Informatique | Vevey, Suisse 2002 - 2004

  • Nestlé USA - Director eBusiness Technologies

    Informatique | Glendale, CA, USA 2000 - 2002

  • Nestlé USA - Director IT Customer Service

    Informatique | Glendale, CA, USA 1999 - 2000

  • Nestlé USA - Manager Collaborative Technologies

    Informatique | Glendale, CA, USA 1998 - 1999

  • Nestlé Canada - Manager Information Technology Group

    Informatique | North York, ON, Canada 1996 - 1998

  • Nestec - Manager Office Automation Technology & Standards

    Informatique | Vevey, Suisse 1991 - 1995

  • Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne - Research Associate

    Technique | Lausanne, Suisse 1986 - 1991

Formations

  • Nestlé International Training Center (La Tour De Peilz)

    La Tour De Peilz 2006 - 2006 Professional Excellence in Marketing & Sales

  • Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 1990 - 1990 Postgrade in Information technology

  • Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 1979 - 1985 Masters of Science

