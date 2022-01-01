Menu

François LOOR

  • LIBERTY DURISOTTI FRANCE
  • BUSINESS DEVELOPPER - CONSEILLER DU PRESIDENT

Sallaumines

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Négociation
Négociation commerciale
Management

Entreprises

  • LIBERTY DURISOTTI FRANCE - BUSINESS DEVELOPPER - CONSEILLER DU PRESIDENT

    Direction générale | Sallaumines (62430) 2022 - maintenant

  • Durisotti - CEO

    Sallaumines 2019 - maintenant

  • DURISOTTI - PRESIDENT DURISOTTI SAS

    Sallaumines 2013 - 2019

  • DURISOTTI - Directeur Commercial

    Sallaumines 2004 - 2013

  • CENTRALE D'ACHATS AUCHAN - Chef de groupe ACHATS

    1998 - 2004

  • Centrale d'Achats AUCHAN - Chef de groupe Achats ( 2 groupes)

    1996 - 1998

  • Centrale d'achats AUCHAN - Chef de groupe QUALITE / APPRO / Sous traitance

    1986 - 1996

  • AUCHAN - Chef de rayon

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1985 - 1986

