Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
François LOOR
Ajouter
François LOOR
LIBERTY DURISOTTI FRANCE
BUSINESS DEVELOPPER - CONSEILLER DU PRESIDENT
Sallaumines
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Négociation
Négociation commerciale
Management
Entreprises
LIBERTY DURISOTTI FRANCE
- BUSINESS DEVELOPPER - CONSEILLER DU PRESIDENT
Direction générale | Sallaumines (62430)
2022 - maintenant
Durisotti
- CEO
Sallaumines
2019 - maintenant
DURISOTTI
- PRESIDENT DURISOTTI SAS
Sallaumines
2013 - 2019
DURISOTTI
- Directeur Commercial
Sallaumines
2004 - 2013
CENTRALE D'ACHATS AUCHAN
- Chef de groupe ACHATS
1998 - 2004
Centrale d'Achats AUCHAN
- Chef de groupe Achats ( 2 groupes)
1996 - 1998
Centrale d'achats AUCHAN
- Chef de groupe QUALITE / APPRO / Sous traitance
1986 - 1996
AUCHAN
- Chef de rayon
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1985 - 1986
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Technologies Industrielles Et Des Textiles ESTIT
Lille
1983 - 1985
Lycée Frederic Ozanam OZANAM
Lille
1980 - 1984
Réseau
Audrey DEBOUVER-JULLIEN
Benoît COSSON
Gaëtan DESGRIPPES
Giorgio MILANO
Grégory LIBRE
Julien FOURCADE
Karine DRIRA-ROGEZ
Laurent BIZET
Martine CLOSSET
Richard RENOUX
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z