Francois PORRET

Paris

En résumé

I recently completed a Certificate in Finance and Business Administration at UC Berkeley Extension, and a four-month internship as a Middle Office - Compliance Assistant at Cannell Capital LLC, a private hedge fund located in San Francisco, CA.

I am now working for BNP Paribas Securities Services in Paris, France as a Tax Reclaim Officer, in charge of the annual tax reclaim campaign on the Swiss market.

Mes compétences :
Mécanique
Ingénieur
Business
Excel VBA
Bloomberg
Middle Office

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Gestionnaire Back Office, équipe Tax Reclaim

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Suivi quotidien des suspens sur comptes Nostro et Pivots et recherche des origines.
    Gestion de la campagne annuelle de récupération de taxe sur marché Suisse (800 clients, 35m d’€).
    Traitement des demandes complémentaires des autorités fiscales Suisses.
    Contact quotidien avec dépositaires et branches BNP au niveau international.
    Mise en place et démarrage de la récupération sur marché Slovène.

  • Cannell Capital LLC - Assistant Middle Office

    2013 - 2013 Environnement de Gestion Alternative, OPCVM, Hedge Fund.
    Réconciliation des flux de cash et transactions (Prime Broker, Contrepartie, Interne)
    Saisie des formulaires de conformité pour la S.E.C. (ADV Form, PFRD Form).
    Confirmation de transactions (Actions, Dérivés, OTC, SWAP).
    Production de rapports de performance pour investisseurs via Bloomberg & Reuters.
    Mise à jour des documents de travail via Excel (Tableaux croisés, Macros, VBA).
    Recherche et Analyse des risques

  • Port of Oakland - Comptabilité / Finance

    2012 - 2012 Préparation des documents de travail (comptes annuels) pour validation,
    Réconciliation des comptes clients via Oracle ERP,
    Gestion des factures impayées et relances clients hebdomadaires,
    Optimisation de l’extraction des rapports financiers.

  • Michelin - Ingénieur Acoustique

    FERRAND 2011 - 2011 Dans le cadre du projet de recherche / de fin d'études INSA
    Identification d’un son caractéristique précédent l’explosion d’un pneumatique,
    Analyse, mesure, et mise en place d’un moyen de coupure automatique afin d’éviter l’explosion sur la machine.

  • Plastic Omnium Environnement - Ingénieur Acoustique

    Levallois-Perret 2010 - 2011 Amélioration des solutions d’isolation acoustique existantes et implantation dans les containers de recyclage du verre,
    Mise en place d’un partenariat avec une entreprise locale d’analyses acoustiques.

  • Crédit agricole - Guichetier

    Montrouge 2008 - 2008 Assistance des clients pour commande de carte de crédit, transfert d’argent,
    Participation à la réunion quotidienne tenue par la directrice d’agence

