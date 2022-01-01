Menu

François PORTIER

Motivated by learning languages and improving my industrial skills, I have worked for 12 years abroad in the International Automotive Industry, discovering different areas of work, from technical, to management, as an Industrial Engineer. From 2009, my work has been more focused on the quality side for industrialized products and processes. Peugeot and Renault were ones of my main customers, leading me to bigger projects in the Aeronautics Industry.
Since 2013, back in France, I joined Alten for Airbus dedicated to in the industrialization of the Pylon of the A350. This challenge is being successful as the amount of industrial issues is dropping down and the product and process have become mature.



Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Langue anglaise
Langue espagnole
Outils industriels d'amélioration continues
Industrie

Entreprises

  • Alten Technology France - Quality Manager

    Boulogne Billancourt 2013 - maintenant Working on Airbus Saint Eloi Site, my mission is to make a success of the industrialization of the Pylon A350 while respecting the quality, costs and the planned deadlines.
    I’m Cluster leader of a team of 6 engineers ALTEN, and we’re working on the industrialization of the Pylon and APF A350. My other main topic is the Industrial Problem Solving. I’m using different tools to solve the issues, such as PPS, Kepner Tregoe, 8D, PDCA.

  • MAIER - Industrial Quality Engineer

    2008 - 2013 Industrialize new products and processes of plastic injection. Direct contact with various production automotive sites such as Renault, PSA, my role was to insure the quality of products while respecting deadlines of delivery.

    From the validation of the design, to the validation of the product with the customer, I was in charge of creating all the standards as well as to develop the series controlling tools. In a very Lean context. I used frequently the 8D, Ishikawa, Pareto, 5S, 6 sigma, Study of Produced risk and Processes, Plans of expériences (experiments)...

  • Zarauto (Zaragosse, Espagne) - Peugeot Technical support (Conseillé Technique)

    2004 - 2007 - Managing a Team of 17 persons (Mechanics and electrician)
    - Realizing diagnostic and establish quotes
    - Organizing the inflow of orders and manager all warranties

  • Alfa Romeo Alan Day (Angleterre) - Car mechanic

    2002 - 2003 Mechanic and electronic solving issues

Formations

  • Centre Etudes Supérieures Industrielles CESI

    Blanquefort 2007 - 2008 Industrial Engineer

  • Universidad De Zaragoza (Zaragoza)

    Zaragoza 2003 - 2004 Spanish DELE

    Spanish language in an intensive training

  • Bracknell And Wokingham College (Bracknell)

    Bracknell 2001 - 2002 English intersive course

    Option business

  • Lycée Condorcet

    Saint Priest 1999 - 2001 BTS Maintenance et Après Vente Automobile

    raining course realized at Peugeot

  • Lycée Ettore Bugatti

    Illzach 1997 - 1999 Bac STI option véhicules particuliers

  • Lycée Henri Fertet

    Gray 1995 - 1997 CAP - BEP mécanique automobile

Réseau