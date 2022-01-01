François PORTIER

Motivated by learning languages and improving my industrial skills, I have worked for 12 years abroad in the International Automotive Industry, discovering different areas of work, from technical, to management, as an Industrial Engineer. From 2009, my work has been more focused on the quality side for industrialized products and processes. Peugeot and Renault were ones of my main customers, leading me to bigger projects in the Aeronautics Industry.

Since 2013, back in France, I joined Alten for Airbus dedicated to in the industrialization of the Pylon of the A350. This challenge is being successful as the amount of industrial issues is dropping down and the product and process have become mature.







Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Langue anglaise

Langue espagnole

Outils industriels d'amélioration continues

Industrie