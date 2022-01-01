François PROST

Mes compétences :
Instrumentation
Process
Project Management
Engineering
Entreprises
TechnipFMC
- Project Manager
Vaulx-en-Velin2017 - maintenantProject Management on Loading Systems Line - FMC Technologies
Technip
- Lead Instrumentation
Paris2013 - 2017FEED/EPC on LDPE (HP), HDPE, PP projects.
Instrumentation team Leading (up to 6 people)
Detail engineering,
Sub-contracting follow up (France, Netherland, India),
FAT Follow Up
Construction follow up support
Ekium
- Ingénieur Projet Instrumentation Process
Bron2010 - 2013nstrumentation Engineering for Rhodia, Technip