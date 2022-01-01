Menu

François PROST

Vaulx-en-Velin

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Instrumentation
Process
Project Management
Engineering

Entreprises

  • TechnipFMC - Project Manager

    Vaulx-en-Velin 2017 - maintenant Project Management on Loading Systems Line - FMC Technologies

  • Technip - Lead Instrumentation

    Paris 2013 - 2017 FEED/EPC on LDPE (HP), HDPE, PP projects.
    Instrumentation team Leading (up to 6 people)
    Detail engineering,
    Sub-contracting follow up (France, Netherland, India),
    FAT Follow Up
    Construction follow up support

  • Ekium - Ingénieur Projet Instrumentation Process

    Bron 2010 - 2013 nstrumentation Engineering for Rhodia, Technip

  • ATIKAL RHÔNE - Responsable agence

    2009 - 2010 Conseil Ingénierie industrie chimique & pharmaceutique

    Création agence
    Développement commercial, recrutement, suivi affaires

  • PROSERNAT - Ingénieur consultant Projets - Instrumentation

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2006 - 2008 Instrumentation Engineering for Atikal.
    Gas Treatment, Polymers, Biofuel
    Customers: Olcesa, Polinter, ENI, Technip, BP, Petronas.

  • Degrémont Suez - Ingénieur Etude Procédés

    Paris La Défense 2005 - 2005 Réalisation et suivi d'études de procédés d'ultrafiltration et osmose inverse sur unités pilotes, en station d'épuration d'eaux résiduaires urbaines

  • CEA - Ingénieur Etude

    PARIS 2003 - 2003 Au Laboratoire de Corrosion des Gaines, Cadarache.

    Etude de phénomène d'ébullition nuclée sur gaine de crayons de combustible.
    -> Mécanique des fluides, thermodynamique, modélisation

  • Rhodia - Ingénieur Production

    Courbevoie 2003 - 2003 Rhodia Silicones,
    Ateliers de Production d'élastomères:

    *Suivi de production (indicateurs de performance)
    *Suivi des non-conformités/réclamations

Formations

Réseau