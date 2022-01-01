Francois REIGNAT

-
Axway Software
- Principal software architect
ANNECY LE VIEUX
2016 - maintenant
Be part of the team in Paris, working with Appcelerator team in San Jose, California, to build the new generation of efficient, manageable, observable PaaS/CaaS (Platform/Containers as a Service based on Docker): AMP, foundation of Axway AMPLIFY™, Including: NodeJs and Go development, architecture, Docker/swarm API usage in Go, usage of multiple tiers technologies as Elasticsearch, Kafka, Nats, Prometheus, Keycloak
Development of a Frontal UI using Angular 4
From March to Sept 2017, move to Santa Clara California to be part of the US team developing the 1.0 version, then back to France to share knowledge with local teams
-
Axway Software
- Development Architect Micro-services Cloud
ANNECY LE VIEUX
2015 - 2016
- Netflix stack study and integration; Eureka, Ribbon, Hystrix, Zuul, Servo,...
- Consul (HashiCorp), Grafana, Kibana, ...
- Cloud architecture based prototype(s) development, using micro-services REST based on AWS, Java, Amazon SKD, Python, Node.js, Docker
- Cloud deployment automation using CloudFormation, ECS, ...
- Open Stack study for cloud environments / on premise abstract layer design
- IAM / SSO integration using Kestone
- Portal prototype development Node.js based (Commun UIs having a single access point)
- Hybrid microservices environments on premise / cloud.
-
Axway Software
- Development Architect
ANNECY LE VIEUX
2014 - 2014
-NoSQL/New SQL databases study (over 280 available market engines) including prototypes realization to define specific Axway usage recommendations.
-Development of a prototype based on smart interconnected agents to demonstrate possible products interoperability solution at Suite level on hybrid services oriented architecture (On premise and Cloud), compare to NetFlix technology or other similar solution.
Help some projects to design high available or Active/Active solutions.
-
Axway Software
- Financial Exchange program director
ANNECY LE VIEUX
2011 - 2013
It was a critical project. My objectives were to : Re-build the project team, set up a new project leader, restore customers trust, improve product quality, project processes and team spirit in order to make the project back on track.
(10 people including project and QA leaders and a team of 6 people in India (Dehli) for QA.
-
Axway Software
- Quality director
ANNECY LE VIEUX
2010 - 2011
Improve organization and usage of Axway quality tools
Creation of day to day quality monitoring and quality mindset
Drive especially a project to automate Axway products interoperability testing
(interop team 4 people including its project leader in Paris and another one 4 people including its project leader in India (Dehli)
-
Axway Software
- Sustaining director
ANNECY LE VIEUX
2008 - 2009
During this period the whole Synchrony Sustaining products (most of the Axway products) was grouped on an unique entity under Global Support department. My objectives were to improve Sustaining processes with Axway Support, strongly lower the R&D issues backlog and build a good Sustaining mindset.
(this direction grouped about 100 people)
-
Axway Software
- Romania Agency director deputy
ANNECY LE VIEUX
2006 - 2009
Help agency director to set up the new R&D Agency in Romania.
Focus on Axway projects processes and communications with France.
Adapt RH processes to Romania specificities to improve recruitment quality and new-comers integration. Creation of Axway Romania Academy to accelerate Axway culture diffusion and new comers assessments.
During this period agency grows from 30 to 200 people.
-
Axway Software
- Installer project director
ANNECY LE VIEUX
2006 - 2008
In parallel with my deputy function, I especially followed the installer project in Bucharest Agency. During this period, we designed, developed and delivered a new installer integrating the whole Axway platform (called Synchrony) on a consistent way. (7 people including project manager)
-
Axway Software
- Sentinel Product & project manager
ANNECY LE VIEUX
2001 - 2005
Design and development of the monitoring Axway product, (BAM) called Sentinel, including complex events processing capabilities from its first version, until its version 3.0 (17 members, multi-sites project). Both product and project leader for the first version, helped by a dedicated product manager for the other versions. This product is still actively sell today as part of the Axway Suite.
-
Axway Software
- Quality and Support responsible
ANNECY LE VIEUX
2000 - 2001
Management of a team dedicated for AEI Axway products testing and management of the customers Support for one of these products (A&P).
-
Axway Software
- Pre-seller
ANNECY LE VIEUX
1998 - 2000
Design and pré-sell EAI solutions based on Axway products for large customers as France-Telecom, EDF, ..;
-
Vivendi (Renosol)
- R&D Manager
1990 - 1998
Development of a graphic software to calculate cleaning quotes based on vectorial cartography.
Used by sells people to build customized commercial propositions dynamically with the customers.
This software was then commercialized and resold as a management software for real estate (especially HLM, city hall, ...)
-
LGR Infographie
- Developpeur
1988 - 1989
Conception et développement d'un logiciel de CAO.
-
Armée Francaise
- Officier Aspirant au 42eme régiment de transmission
1987 - 1987
Service national
-
Prométhée Informatique
- Gérant et developpeur
1983 - 1986
Développement et vente de logiciels de conceptions graphiques sur les micro-ordinateurs de l'époque.
Sous-traitance de portages de jeux pour UBI-SOFT
Conception et vente de gestion multimédia clé en main à usage des centres commerciaux de la région parisienne.