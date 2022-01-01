François RÉTIF

Innovation Lead and Program Manager at Philips Consumer Lifestyle in the Business Group Lifestyle Entertainment in Hong Kong since 2009.



- R&D Manager in telephony area

- Multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural R&D resources management

- Asian Suppliers management

- Products Plannification of technology roadmap

- Products creation (planning, cost, quality)



Strenghs:



- Muli-disciplinary people management

- Technology skills

- ODM Management

- Like the challenges

- Eager to win!

- Consumer satisfaction



Mes compétences :

ADSL

Budget

Budget management

Création

DECT

Innovation

Management

Manager

Program manager

Roadmap

Technology

Telephony

VoIP