François RÉTIF

Vernon

En résumé

Innovation Lead and Program Manager at Philips Consumer Lifestyle in the Business Group Lifestyle Entertainment in Hong Kong since 2009.

- R&D Manager in telephony area
- Multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural R&D resources management
- Asian Suppliers management
- Products Plannification of technology roadmap
- Products creation (planning, cost, quality)

Strenghs:

- Muli-disciplinary people management
- Technology skills
- ODM Management
- Like the challenges
- Eager to win!
- Consumer satisfaction

Mes compétences :
ADSL
Budget
Budget management
Création
DECT
Innovation
Management
Manager
Program manager
Roadmap
Technology
Telephony
VoIP

Entreprises

  • Groupe SEB - Responsable développement numérique

    Vernon 2012 - maintenant

  • Philips Consumer Lifestyle - Director Program Management and Innovation Lead

    Suresnes 2008 - 2012 As Program Manager:
    - Key business partner to create marketing plan / products roadmap and set-up the right eco-system to deliver on time, on quality and on cost all the Philips phones range (DECT and VoIP°
    - Manage R&D budget and technology programs
    - Specifications of products and suppliers selection
    - Set-up Business Case with Marketing

    As Innovation Lead:
    - Insure that all the projects are executed with the right R&D teams and right processes.
    - Manage an R&D team of 26 peoples + suppliers Management

    Key acheivement:
    Manage the transfer of the activity from France to Hong with no business impact. Set-up new R&D teams in Hong Kong.

  • Philips Consumer Electronics - Product Technology Manager

    Suresnes 2004 - 2007 Product Roadmap and projects execution based on ODM business model.

    - Define all the new cordless ranges for Europe, Latam, US, APC with Marketing dept.
    - Chinese suppliers selection
    - Specifications and project execution
    - Empowered to take initiative to grow business

  • Philips Consumer Electronics - Hardware & Radio development Manager

    Suresnes 1996 - 2004 Hardware and Radio development Manager
    - In house development for Cordless Telephones
    - R&D team management (up to 40 people): HW, RF, acoustic, E_CAD
    - Planing, technical roadmap, RHM related tasks
    - Technical competencies on DECT, Bluetooth, Baseband, line interface, ADSL, E_CAD, Radio...

  • ALTRAN - Engineer development RF

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 1995 - 1996 Développement et industrialisation de la partie radio des téléphones DECT de Philips

Formations

