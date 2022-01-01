François RÉTIF

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Dijon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Innovation Lead and Program Manager at Philips Consumer Lifestyle in the Business Group Lifestyle Entertainment in Hong Kong since 2009.
- R&D Manager in telephony area
- Multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural R&D resources management
- Asian Suppliers management
- Products Plannification of technology roadmap
- Products creation (planning, cost, quality)
Strenghs:
- Muli-disciplinary people management
- Technology skills
- ODM Management
- Like the challenges
- Eager to win!
- Consumer satisfaction
Mes compétences :
ADSL
Budget
Budget management
Création
DECT
Innovation
Management
Manager
Program manager
Roadmap
Technology
Telephony
VoIP