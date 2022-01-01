Francois REY

•Almost 20 years’ experience in IT and senior management, most of them with international exposure including 9 years working in foreign countries (Germany, UK, Middle East and Africa).

•Expertise in mature and emerging countries, large and small subsidiaries as well as multi-countries regional organization.

•Passion for technology and innovation – lateral thinker with an eye for new business opportunities. Keen interest in managing new projects and endorsing new challenges.

•Sound understanding and mastery of Partners’ management, from managing alliances in the high-tech industry to managing and optimizing Breadth channel strategy and programs.

•Special abilities to build and energize corporate partnerships and bring new technologies to market.

•Proven track record in turning around businesses and managing change.

•Well experienced in business development, business management and operations, sales excellence, v-team and task force management, management of managers.

•Strong Leadership ability – recognized by management as a Top contributor across the region. Rewarded for exceptional Sales performance, Partner and Employees satisfaction.

•Driven by strong values such as PASSION – making the impossible possible, ACCOMPLISHMENT – succeed in exceeding goals, RECOGNITION – attention to others.



Mes compétences :

Leadership

Mobilité internationale

P&L management

Information Technology

Management opérationnel