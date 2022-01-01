Philippe DUMONT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saint-Cloud
I am the CEO and co-founder of Azetone, a revolutionary platform that provides mobile personalization, A/B testing and real time updates to native mobile applications.
Meet us at http://www.azetone.com
I sit at the board of the French Mobile Marketing Association and head the MMAF Mobile Applications Workgroup
I am also visiting professor at Ionis Group teaching Solution Selling Techniques to Masters students
Mes compétences :
General Management
Internet
Management
Marketing
Mobile
Sales
Web