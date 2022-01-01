Menu

Philippe DUMONT

SAINT-CLOUD

Election législatives 2022

I am the CEO and co-founder of Azetone, a revolutionary platform that provides mobile personalization, A/B testing and real time updates to native mobile applications.

Meet us at http://www.azetone.com

I sit at the board of the French Mobile Marketing Association and head the MMAF Mobile Applications Workgroup

I am also visiting professor at Ionis Group teaching Solution Selling Techniques to Masters students

  • Azetone - CEO

    2014 - maintenant Azetone provides a cloud-based revolutionary platform that provides mobile personalization, A/B testing and real time updates to native mobile applications.
    Azetone App Marketing suite consists of an integrated cloud-based Dashboard and a single iOS and Android SDK that pilots mobile App structures, contents and notifications

  • MyFanGroup - Managing Director

    2009 - 2014 MyFanGroup’s mission is to help companies develop, a priviledged and long-lasting relationship with their customers thanks to new mobile and internet technologies.

    Meet with us at http://corporate.myfangroup.com/fr

  • Microsoft EMEA - General Manager, Marketing & Comms

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2004 - 2009

  • Microsoft EMEA - General Manager, Business operations

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2002 - 2004

  • Symantec Corp - Senior Director, Customer Satisfaction & Operations

    Courbevoie 2000 - 2002

  • Symantec Western Europe - Managing Director

    1996 - 2000

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 1985 - 1988

