François RINGENBACH

Large Projects Senior Project Manager - General Electric Energy Products Europe (GE)

Managed 14 large Power Plant Projects over the past 30 years totalizing more than 820 MEUR



2013-2020 :

Last project in Algeria - 310 MUSD part of 2 MMUSD umbrella megadeal Project (6 Power Plants - 8000 MW)



2002-2004 IM Process Manager (GE)



2001 - Six Sigma Black Belt certified (GE)



1997 - 2001 - Project Manager for BaaN ERP implementation in GE Gas Turbine Project Department (Alstom / GE)



Others skills :

- Advanced user of BaaN ERP

- Excel, dBase IV (expert) - Word, Powerpoint (Advanced user)

- Strong knowledge and experience in programming languages (C++, Visual Basic) / knowledge of HTML, Java



MEGA platform for Business Process, Application and Technical Architecture mapping

- Masters concepts and multi-level mapping.

- Masters functional and technical administration of the MEGA® platform.



Personality :

- Creative, flexible and open-minded. Passion for excellence.

- Comfortable in issues requiring analytical approaches.

- Seeks thoroughness, perseveres in complex issues. Comfortable in substantive works.

- Seeks collaborative work with multi-cultural teams with complementary skills while promoting competitiveness spirit.

- Likes to share professional and personal experiences with Others, respects differences and divergent points of view and does not hesitate to integrate them into the socio-professional context in order to enrich the debates, strengthened the Teams, increase cohesion and improve productivity.

- Attaches great value to the Family as well as to the education and well-being of children and the family as a whole.

- Humanist spirit.



Languages

French: Read, write and spoke fluently

English: Read, write and spoke fluently.

German: Basics: Read, write.



Sport: Mountain biking, skiing, swimming, walking.



Culture:

Piano, organs, music (jazz, funk, groove).

Passion for astronomy, paleontology, history and medieval architecture.

Wine (mostly old) amateur and taster.

Fond of nice car mechanics, like old cars (Peugeot, Lancia)



Association:

Former member of the French Round Table.

Member of the Club 41



Mes compétences :

Programmation dBase IV

Management de Projets Industriels complexes

Modélisation de processus, d'architecture applica

Minitab

ERP BaaN - Module Gestion de Projets - Utilisateur

C++ Builder, Visual Basic

Black Belt Six Sigma DMAIC

Plateforme MEGA

Expert Microsoft Excel