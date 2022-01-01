François RINGENBACH

-
GE Power
- Senior Project Manager & Deputy Project Director
2013 - maintenant
2013-2019 : Large Projects Senior Project Manager - General Electric Energy Products Europe (GE)
As part of partial award to GE by the Algerian Government of a Contract to increase its electricity network capability by 8000 MW (CA 2 billion USD), Project Manager of one of the 6 Contracts partially novated for the studies, training, supply, installation supervision, commissioning, performance tests and spare parts for industrial equipment for a power plant (heavy duty gas turbines, steam turbines, generators, auxiliary equipment and associated services).
DJELFA Combined Cycle Power Plant – Algeria
4 x 9FA Gas Turbines + 2 Steam Turbines - 1 200 MW - CA 310 MUSD.
Final Owner : SONELGAZ (Société Nationale Algérienne d’Electricité et du Gaz)
Customer & EPC: DURO FELGUERA (Spanish Engineering, Procurement and Construction Company).
Coordination of multi-disciplinary GE Teams (technical, commercial, financial, sourcing, quality, logistics, installation supervision, commissioning, performance tests, training, spare parts and warranty) in Algeria, USA, Hungary, China and France.
Main point of Contact for SONELGAZ and DURO FELGUERA Companies.
From 2013 to 2016: Deputy Project Director for the 8000 MW umbrella Contract.
Responsible for the complete billing & cash collection process, bonds management, transport insurance and monitoring of equipment warranty end in the context of the whole 8000 MW umbrella project (6 Contracts).
Numerous travels to Algeria.
In parallel and due to this Project complexity, development in Excel® of a set of tools allowing to generate simply and automatically several reports (invoicing tracking (internal and for Customer), cash forecast, S curves, bonds tracking & reporting, PO follow-up, factory tests tracking and automatic invitations letter generation, management of warranty ends by equipment - detailed and summary reports for the Customer).
GE Power
- Senior Project Manager
2005 - 2013
2004-2013 Large Projects Senior Project Manager - General Electric Energy Products Europe
1990-1996 Large Projects Project Manager - GEC ALSTHOM European Gas Turbines
Project Manager of several Contracts for the supply and installation of complex industrial equipment for power plants (heavy duty gas turbines, generators, auxiliary equipment and associated services).
Coordination of multi-disciplinary GE Teams (technical, commercial, financial, sourcing, quality, logistics, installation supervision, commissioning, performance tests and warranty) in France, USA, India, Dubai and China.
Customers’ main point of contact from Contract NTP until Project warranty end and final acceptance.
Travels in numerous countries (China, USA, Singapore, Finland, Austria, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, …).
Maintain or improve operating margin of all managed Projects.
Responsible for the management of the following Projects:
2012-2013: TIANJIN Combined Cycle Power Plant (China) - 303 MW - CA: 24 MEUR
2011-2013: DATANG GAOJING Combined Cycle Power Plant (China) - 933 MW - CA: 66,3 MEUR
2010-2011: HILLA and KARBALA Power Plants (Irak) - 488 MW - CA: 121,4 MEUR
2007-2013: EXXON SPT OLEFINS Cogeneration Power Plant (Singapore) - 230 MW - CA: 44,5 MEUR
2006-2016: FUJIAN 1 & 2 IGCC Power Plant (China) - 260 MW - CA: 62,5 MUSD
2004-2006: SHAKOU 1 & 2 Power Plant (China) - 204 MW - CA: 40 MEUR
2004-2007: FENGXIAN 1 to 4 Combined Cycle Power Plant (China) - 456 MW - CA: 80 MEUR
1993-1996: Cogeneration Power Plant for CORYTON Refinery (UK) - 35 MW - CA: 65 MF
1990-1996: PETERBOROUGH and CORBY Combined Cycle Power Plant (UK) – 2 x 350 MW - CA: 450 MF
GE Power
- IM Process Leader
2004 - 2004
IT Business Solution Process Team Leader – General Electric Energy Products Europe
Manager of a Team of 3 GE Employees + 3 Contractors.
Management of IT Department quality repository and associated standards and processes
As part of the constant productivity improvement process, responsible for the functional and technical administration of the TNG software suite for sequencing and managing application interfaces and backups (around 2,500 tasks per day).
Deployment of processes, procedures and OBS mapping projects in 5 Company Departments.
SOX404 audit setting coordination (Sarbanes Oxley’s Law).
Coordination and participation to the IT Data Center Disaster Recovery simulation program.
Management of IT Department Contractors.
GE Power
- IT Projects Manager
2001 - 2003
Coordinator of IT Projects within the IM Process Service - General Electric Energy Products Europe
Coordinating Infrastructure and Application Teams for large IT development projects (MES CIMNET, e-Payable, Documentum, BaaN®).
Implementation of MEGA® process and IT infrastructure mapping platform.
Definition and implementation (in collaboration with infrastructure Teams) of processes to support management of the new Data Center (Secured Server Consolidation Rooms) in Belfort - France.
Definition and modeling of Level 2 and 3 Processes of IT Department (which was a major factor in obtaining ISO 9001 v2000 certification).
Complete mapping of IT infrastructure of GE EPE Site.
Coordination of the design and implementation of a self-generated multilingual intranet site for publication of processes, procedures, applications and IT technical architecture. Coordination of the implementation of automatic generation of documentation in word based upon dynamic procedures mapping.
Management of a Team of multidisciplinary Consultants.
Presentation of the concept and achievements to major French Companies Representatives (Renault, Peugeot, AXA, …) at MEGA® Customer meeting - Paris.
GE Power
- 6 Sigma Black Belt
2000 - 2001
Management of Quality Improvement Projects according to the 6 Sigma® methodology within the Contract Department - Information Systems then in the IM & e-Business Department.
Mentor more than 50 projects, including 38 closed, representing 785 kUSD of indirect savings.
Coaching and support of Green Belts (20) in management of their Projects.
Definition and integration into BaaN® Project Module ERP of the new American rules for consolidation and reporting of financial data relating to customer payment (Cash Call, Receivables, Progress Collections, Billing, Past Dues, etc.).
Definition and coordination of implementation into BaaN® ERP of Project cash flow forecast tools.
These tools allowed, thanks to real-time analyzes, to reduce funds flow balance by 40 MUSD.
Alstom Power
- Project Manager for ERP (BaaN Project) implementation
Levallois-Perret Cedex
1997 - 2000
Project Manager – BaaN ERP® Integration Project – Project Management module
GEC ALSTHOM European Gas Turbines
In collaboration with a Team of KPMG Consultants, perform audit of Projects budget and accounting management processes, purchasing processes, Project quality cost and Project Management of the Project Department (around 300 People).
In collaboration with End Users, definition of functional specifications for the integration of new work processes in BaaN® Project ERP module.
Definition of data migration transition plans for from existing IT tools.
User interfaces and online help definition and implementation.
Key Users training (50).
Processes setting in BaaN® Project ERP module.
Alstom Power
- Engineering Process Audit
Levallois-Perret Cedex
1995 - 1996
Engineering Process Audit for Project Department - GEC ALSTHOM European Gas Turbines
Documentation management processes audit for Project Management Department.
Writing functional specifications for contractual documentation management integration into METAPHASE® (PDM).
Alstom Power
- Project Manager Contract
Levallois-Perret Cedex
1990 - 1996
Large Projects Project Manager - GEC ALSTHOM European Gas Turbines
Managed several Contracts for the supply and installation of complex industrial equipment for power plants (heavy duty gas turbines, generators, auxiliary equipment and associated services).
Coordination of multi-disciplinary GE Teams (technical, commercial, financial, sourcing, quality, logistics, installation supervision, commissioning, performance tests and warranty in France and UK.
Customers’ main point of contact from Contract NTP until Project warranty end and final acceptance.
Frequent travels to UK, USA and Germany
Maintain or improve operating margin of all managed Projects.
Manager of the following Projects:
1993-1996: Cogeneration Power Plant for CORYTON Refinery (UK) - 35 MW - CA: 65 MF
Customer Mobil Oil Ltd
Equipment 1 x Gas Turbines 5371 PA, Generators and associated auxiliaries
1990-1996: PETERBOROUGH and CORBY Combined Cycle Power Plant (UK) – 2 x 350 MW - CA: 450 MF
Customer HAWKER SIDDELEY Ltd
Equipment 2 x 2 Gas Turbines 9E and associated auxiliaries